Te Arani Moana (Lani) Daniels of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Hine. Photo / Facebook

By Kelvin McDonald of Whakaata Maori

The celebratory welcome home for Pipiwai’s newly crowned IBF world heavyweight champion Te Arani Moana (Lani) Daniels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine) has been rescheduled to this Friday after heavy rain warnings earlier this week led to the postponement of Monday’s plans.

Locals in the Northland town where Daniels lives had been racing against the clock to organise a special homecoming for their champion boxer following her history-making victory over Auckland-born Samoan fighter Alrie Meleisea on Saturday in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Noreira we have 24hrs to pull this together as she deserves this recognition for all her hard mahi!”, one person drumming up support for the town parade and pōwhiri at Tau Henare Marae originally planned for Monday wrote online on Sunday.

However, the weather had other plans and the home people decided it was best to reschedule.

“With the Civil Defence Heavy Rain Warning for Whangārei and the current rough weather in Pipiwai - the haukāinga have confirmed POSTPONEMENT of the Parade and Pōwhiri to FRIDAY.”

The homecoming is now at Tau Henare Marae at 11am on Friday.

“NAU MAI HAERE MAI KI PIPIWAI

“Come and join us for the homecoming of Pipiwai’s very own World Heavyweight Champion, Te Arani Moana “Lani” Daniels.”

The weather forecast is for mostly cloudy conditions with isolated showers - nothing to faze a world champion and local hero.

Daniels’ dominant performance against Meleisea saw her become the fourth Māori world boxing champion.

The fight made history as the first world title contested between Māori and Pasifika and the first at this level between two New Zealand-born boxers.

Meleisea had the added honour of becoming the first Pasifika female to fight for a world title.