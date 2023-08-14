Voyager 2023 media awards

Boxing: Northland contingent expected at major world event

Whakaata Māori
Lani Daniels and Mea Motu. Photo / Supplied

By Mare Haimona-Riki of Whakaata Maori

Ngati Hine and Te Rarawa boxers Lani Daniels and Mea Motu are expecting nothing less than a massive crowd of rowdy Northlanders, as they defend their world title belts at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland in two weeks.

“Lani and I are both from Northland,” Motu says.

“We are basically like family really. So her support and my support are gonna support each other!”

The unbeaten Motu (16-0, 6 KOs) faces heavy-handed Malawian challenger Ellen Simwaka (12-6-2, 8 KOs) in the main event, the first defence of the IBO crown she won in April by outpointing Tania Walters at the same North Shore venue.

Lani Daniels (8-2-2, 0 KOs) will look to extend her own title reign by turning away unbeaten South African foe Razel Mohammed (3-0-2, 0 KOs) in the co-main.

Daniels described her last victory for the IBF World Heavyweight title against South Aucklands Alrie Meleisea as a “weight loss journey”.

“Normally I would have a fight and wait a while, but being so close together there’s no mucking around I can just get on with it and treat it like a proper job… It feels like only now the true boxing career is only just starting,” Daniels says.

The five-fight card will take place on Saturday, August 26 at Eventfinda Stadium.

