The church has always had Petelo Tangilanu's back - and front.

The church has always had Petelo Tangilanu's back - and front.

When Petelo Tangilanu invited Auckland police to his church to speak to his Tongan youth group, little did he know Sergeant Male’ela (Pete) Nassau would be preaching to the converted - him.

Tangilanu, a Latter Day Saints Bishop at the Mt Roskill, Auckland chapel, had already completed one mission for God - a two-year stint spreading the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ gospel overseas.

But the next mission Tangilanu was about to embark on would be a life-long career one.

Completing his two-year stint in Adelaide, Australia, Tangilanu returned to Aotearoa, where he married and became a bishop at his church.

That presentation to Tangilanu’s youth group two years ago struck a nerve in him. It was the spark he had been searching for and was exactly what he needed to join the New Zealand Police.

Constable Petelo Tangilanu.

“I had a wonderful experience with the officer who came in to do a seminar,” Tangilanu, 35, said.

“That inspired me because I have always wanted to be a police officer, and it was just the right time and the right people.

“I asked Sergeant Nassau some questions, as I was bishop for a congregation in Mt Roskill, and that started the process.

“I went through a course at Unitec, and after I graduated, went on my police course and graduated two months ago.”

A Tongan-Kiwi, Tangilanu was raised between the islands and Auckland.

“I was going back and forth and did my final year in 2006 at Ōnehunga High and then went back to Tonga.

“I then went on a mission for two years, serving in Adelaide, Australia from 2007-2009 and then returned home, played rugby and tried to find myself.

“I was raised by my grandparents and all my family was in New Zealand.”

To make Tangilanu’s graduation even more special, Nassau - the police officer who initially sparked his interest - attended, as did Tangilanu’s wife and children.

“My service in the church sparked a desire to become a police officer, as I worked closely with them to make a difference in the lives of our youth,” said Tangilanu. “I want to be an example to the youth in our community.”

Constable Petelo Tangilanu.

“I have been fortunate to have my wife, who has allowed me to follow my dream of joining the police and let me make it happen,” Tangilanu said.

“She has had to manage the house and the kids while I have been at police college. I just want to make her and my family proud.”

“I want to make a difference for our Māori and Pacific Youth.”

Tangilanu said he wants to not just be a blue uniform in front of Polynesian youth but someone who can make changes in their lives.

“I want to bring my life experiences to help our youth to make good decisions and not go down a track where they have no way back,” he said.

“That’s my goal.”

Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter and news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and, prior to joining NZME, worked for 12 years for Te Whānau o Waipareira.