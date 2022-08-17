King Tuheitia at his coronation celebrations at Tūrangawaewae Marae in 2014. Photo / NZME

King Tuheitia at his coronation celebrations at Tūrangawaewae Marae in 2014. Photo / NZME

Politicians and Māoridom will be welcomed over the next few days on to Turangawaewae Marae to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the reign of Māori King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

Final preparations for King Tuheitia's 16th Koroneihana celebrations are complete. After 24 months of planning, the big show is back on.

The lay out of Tūrangawaewae Marae. Image / Supplied

Behind the scenes dozens of people have been organising the celebrations, with 1000 beds prepared, 5000 seats laid out, 18 beef ordered, 30 pigs prepared - not to mention the kai moana list - and nine marquees set up ready to welcome te iwi Māori and whānau back to the home of the Kingitanga for four days of rejoicing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be among the politicians attending the Koroneihana on Saturday. Photo / NZME

The activities include kapa haka, movies in te reo, a charity event and many many tributes to King Tuheitia and the 160 years of the Kingitanga.

The marae will also ensure mandatory mask-wearing and daily RAT testing at one of the five testing stations set up across the road from the Ngaruawahia marae.

To celebrate his father's reign, son Korotangi Paki has designed a tohu which symbolises the connection between the King's name and its origin. The bottom is a representation of Tuheitia taniwha and the top is Tuheitia tupuna. They both protect and guide the 16 years of Tuheitia Kiingi, symbolised in the middle.

On Saturday, King Tuheitia is hosting a charity concert to raise funds for Starship Children's Hospital.

Politicians will also be welcomed onto the marae on Saturday morning and celebrations will end on Sunday.