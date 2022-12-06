Award-winning filmmakers deliver fantasy series featuring top Māori performers

The upcoming fantasy series is based on Ngāi Tara oral stories. Video / Whakaata Māori

A new dramatic fantasy series airs this week on Whakaata Māori, made up of three tribal stories of the ancient Ngāi Tara people delivered all in te reo Māori.

Untold Tales of Tūteremoana was produced by award-winning filmmaker Hiona Henare and producers Ricky-lee Russell and Sharlene George.

Henare, from Mūaūpoko and Ngāi Tara, directed and wrote the series to help teach people about her iwi. Growing up, when she told people about her whakapapa, a lot of people didn’t know about Ngāi Tara.

The series is broken up into three parts: Toiroa, Oriori and Whiro.

“They’re Ngāi Tara oral stories. So that’s what binds the three together but we jump into different timelines and that’s what makes them different.”

Lawrence Makoare in character as Toiroa. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Toiroa is about when a father’s comfortable life is threatened when his daughter discovers footprints in their remote homelands in the mystical Tararua mountain ranges.

Oriori follows a character named Tamatea, who is chosen to find a revered tohunga living in seclusion in the hills, and a supernatural force beckons his little brother Tiaki to follow him.

The final story, Whiro, is about a young character named Whiro who is blamed for putting a curse on the village when strange things begin to happen in the sand dunes after her grandmother’s burial.

The series features some of the country’s top Māori actors and actresses including Lawrence Makoare, Mabel Wharekawa-Burt, Tania Heke, Mere Boynton and Whirimako Black.

The series is broken up into three parts: Toiroa, Oriori and Whiro. Photo / Whakaata Māori

“When I wrote the script for Toiroa I knew in my head that I wanted Lawrence Makoare and, of course, he went into retirement. He was just overacting. So I reached out to him anyway and I sent him the script. In half an hour he got back to me with a thumbs up,” she says.

“It’s just jammed with all of these beautiful Māori performers. We’re talking about the best of the best. It’s been a real experience working with these professionals.”

All three episodes were filmed in Aotearoa but they couldn’t get to the Tararua Ranges for Toiroa so they shot it at the Nelson Lakes in the South Island.

“We had everything we needed. We had the snow. We had the mountain range. We had the terrain. We had the lakes,” says Henare.

Oriori was shot in Whakaoriori, Masterton, and Whiro was shot in Horowhenua at Foxton Beach.

Henare was also grateful to work with veteran cinematographer Fred Renata.

“He is an outstanding cinematographer but he also gets it - in terms of the story, of being Māori and all of the different layers our Māori stories have because we’re not just in this realm. We’re in a few different realms.”

Toiroa aired on Whakaata Māori on Monday. Oriori will air on Monday, December 12 and Whiro will air on Monday, December 19. All will be available on demand.