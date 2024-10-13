Moana Waiti, Jacqueline Dinan, Victorian Minister for Corrections Enver Erdogan, and co-author, Andrew Krakouer
Australian Rules Footballer Andrew Krakouer and a former foster carer, Jacqueline Dinan, have collaborated on a book called My Dad’s Gone Away - designed to support children who have a parent in prison.
This book addresses the often-taboo topic of parental incarceration. Despite the fact that two in five Australian prisoners have one or more dependent children, there is a notable lack of resources available for young readers grappling with this reality.
The book was launched by Moani Wati, a Māori who is the national practice manager for Shine for Kid - the only national charity dedicated to transforming the lives of children and young people impacted by the criminal justice system - in Australia.
In New Zealand, around 17,000 children have a parent in prison.
Krakouer, whose own father was jailed multiple times and who later served time himself, reflected on the book’s significance.
“The simple and visually relatable story of My Dad’s Gone Away would have been an invaluable resource for my family during my father’s imprisonment and later, for my own children and partner during my own time in prison. This book is decades overdue.”
Krakouer was 13 when his father Jim, a pioneering footballer, was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Krakouer’s own career was interrupted in 2008 when he was jailed, At the time, his daughters were 9 and 7.
My Dad’s Gone Away is written to spark important conversations between children and trusted adults, and also to build empathy for children with other lived experiences. It provides a gentle way for children to process their feelings of missing an incarcerated parent, while also navigating the stigma and social marginalisation that can come with it.
The book offers a supportive framework for understanding these complex emotions.
Dinan, a former accredited foster carer, emphasises the book’s potential impact: “As a former foster carer, I believe this book will help children find their voice and express their concerns to family members, carers, caseworkers, teachers, coaches, friends, counsellors, or medical professionals. This dialogue can help validate and address their feelings.”
The book follows Tarah, a primary-aged girl, and highlights the importance of communication and resilience. While the subject matter can be sad, the book gently takes readers along the journey with Tarah, including her making new friendships and finding support in nature with her dog.