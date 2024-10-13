Krakouer, whose own father was jailed multiple times and who later served time himself, reflected on the book’s significance.

“The simple and visually relatable story of My Dad’s Gone Away would have been an invaluable resource for my family during my father’s imprisonment and later, for my own children and partner during my own time in prison. This book is decades overdue.”

Andrew Krakouer and Jacqueline Dinan's book that addresses children who have a parent in prison.

Krakouer was 13 when his father Jim, a pioneering footballer, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Krakouer’s own career was interrupted in 2008 when he was jailed, At the time, his daughters were 9 and 7.

My Dad’s Gone Away is written to spark important conversations between children and trusted adults, and also to build empathy for children with other lived experiences. It provides a gentle way for children to process their feelings of missing an incarcerated parent, while also navigating the stigma and social marginalisation that can come with it.

Andrew Krakouer.

The book offers a supportive framework for understanding these complex emotions.

Dinan, a former accredited foster carer, emphasises the book’s potential impact: “As a former foster carer, I believe this book will help children find their voice and express their concerns to family members, carers, caseworkers, teachers, coaches, friends, counsellors, or medical professionals. This dialogue can help validate and address their feelings.”

The book follows Tarah, a primary-aged girl, and highlights the importance of communication and resilience. While the subject matter can be sad, the book gently takes readers along the journey with Tarah, including her making new friendships and finding support in nature with her dog.








