Aussies infuriated over King Charles’ Waitangi message in English and te reo

The events and highlights from Waitangi Day 2023. The event marks the 183rd year since the first signatures signed the Treaty of Waitangi. Video / TV 3

King Charles’ Waitangi Day message to Aotearoa - in English and te reo - has sparked a raw nerve with our transtasman neighbours.

While the English monarch sent his warmest wishes to New Zealanders to celebrate our national day yesterday, some Australians believe his snub, where he practically blanked Australia Day on January 26, was a slap in the face for them.

To New Zealanders, the King wrote: “In this Waitangi Day, my first as King of New Zealand, I send my warmest greetings to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The Treaty of Waitangi/Tiriti o Waitangi was signed 183 years ago in the reign of my great-great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria. It established an enduring connection with my family that I am honoured to continue.

“My mother, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was the first reigning Sovereign to visit New Zealand and the Treaty Grounds at Waitangi, and attended the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty in 1990. Waitangi, the place, and Waitangi, the covenant between peoples, were both very special to Her Majesty. I acknowledge and treasure the respect shown by the people of Aotearoa New Zealand to Her late Majesty, and in particular, on this occasion of Waitangi, the respects paid by Mãori.

“For my own part, I was delighted that my visit to Waitangi four years ago gave me the opportunity to bring with me an historic korowai which had been given to Queen Victoria by Reihana Te Taukawau. It is a taonga that represents a deep connection, which has meant so much to me throughout my life, to New Zealand and the Maori people. It has allowed me humbly to reaffirm my commitment, and that of my children and grandchildren, to this bond between us, and to ensuring that it endures for future generations.

“Waitangi Day is a time both to reflect on the past and look forward to the future. My family and I join in sending you all our warmest good wishes.

“He aroha whakatō, he aroha puta mai.”

While Kiwis were rapt to receive the monarchs good wishes, Australian media outlets were not so impressed.

In fact, the Australians believe the public display of endearment for Aotearoa has put a spotlight on the lack of acknowledgement around Australia Day by the royal family.

Sky News Australia host Chris Kenny. Photo / Supplied

This also follows news that Australia will remove the Queen from the $5 note, and reinvigorated discussions around Australia becoming a republic.

On January 26, 2023, the royal family chose to forgo their annual messages to commemorate Australia Day, with nothing posted on the King’s or Buckingham Palace Twitter, Instagram or Facebook accounts.

Sky News Australia host Chris Kenny said the King’s failure to deliver a message on Australia Day was indicative of the royal family distancing itself from Australia.

“We had our own national day last week, and King Charles, the King of Britain and Australia – he didn’t even offer a happy Australia Day message,” Sky News Australia reported.

“This King is too woke to even mention Australia Day, seemingly ashamed of the day his own country claimed Australia as a colony.”

“So he can hardly complain about missing out on a spot on the $5 note.”

King Charles Waitangi Day speech in te reo:

I tēnei rā o Waitangi, taku tuatahi hei Kīngi mō Aotearoa, ka rere atu aku oha nui ki ngā tāngata katoa o Aotearoa.

He mea waitohu Te Tiriti o Waitangi i ngā tau 183 ki muri, i te wā i taku tipuna kuia, i a Kuīni Wikitōria. Ka kōtuia i reira te taukaea mutunga kore i waenganui i a tātou ko tōku whānau, ā, nōku te hōnore ki te renarena tonu i te taukaea nei.

Ko taku whaea, ko Kuīni Irihāpeta te Tuarua kua riro nei, te Ariki tuatahi o roto i a mātou kia toro atu ki Aotearoa me te papa i waitohua ai te Tiriti ki Waitangi. Ka tae atu hoki ia ki te whakanuinga i te 150 tau o te waitohutanga o te Tiriti i te tau 1990. He mea nui whakaharahara te papa o Waitangi me Te Tiriti o Waitangi ki a ia, ki te Ariki Tapairu. E mihi ana au, e kaingākau ana hoki ki te ngākau whakaute o ngā tāngata o Aotearoa ki te Ariki Tapairu kua riro, ina koa i tēnei wā o Waitangi, ki te ngākau whakaute o te Māori.

Mōku ake nei, i manawarū au i taku taenga atu ki Waitangi i ngā tau e whā ki muri, ā, i whai wāhi au ki te kawe atu i te korowai tuku iho i kohaina e Reihana Te Taukawau ki a Kuīni Wikitōria. He taonga puipuiaki tēnei ki a au, e tohu ana i taku hononga whai mana ki Aotearoa me te iwi Māori. Koia hoki i whai wāhi atu au ki te whakaū i taku ngākau titikaha, me tērā o aku tamariki, o aku mokopuna, ki tēnei hononga ki waenganui i a tātou, kia mau tonu iho mō ngā uri whakaheke.

Ko te Rā o Waitangi he wā e hoki ai ngā mahara ki onamata me te titiro whakamua ki anamata. E whakamānawa atu nei mātou ko tōku whānau ki a koutou katoa.

He aroha whakatō, he aroha puta mai.

https://www.royal.uk/kings-waitangi-day-message-2023



