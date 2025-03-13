Act tertiary education spokeswoman Parmjeet Parmar says the party is against “special spaces” based on ethnicity.

The opening dawn ceremony featured a blessing by led by kaiārataki (leader) Michael Steedman and kaitiaki reo Māori Robbie Paora of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. Ngā Tauira Māori, the University’s Māori Student Association, unveiled the space, followed by a karakia to bless the new centre.

Parmar said having “special spaces” based on ethnicity was something Act was against.

“The suggestion that Māori students need a segregated space sends a troubling message: that they cannot succeed alongside others without being shielded from the wider university community. This does not build resilience and it fails to prepare graduates for the reality of joining a diverse workforce,” she said.

“Students can, and do, form cliques based on cultural affinity, but university leadership does not need to force this.

“Where students do need specialised support, this support should be directed based on need. Using race as a proxy for need is clumsy and does a disservice to other students who need care and support.”

Turei Ormsby (Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu), manager of He Āhuru Mōwai, is excited to begin the new venture. He says the space, on the second floor of the Kate Edger Information Commons, has been created to fulfil a need indicated by students.

Nearly all other universities around the country had similar spaces for Māori students, to help create a sense of belonging and connection during their time at university, he said.

“We provide tikanga-based pastoral care, tailored student services, and kaupapa Māori wellbeing initiatives,” Ormsby said. “We want tauira (students) to feel supported in a way that aligns with their identity and aspirations.

“Our vision is for He Āhuru Mōwai to become a leading model of Māori student support and success. We want this space to evolve into a hub that continues to uplift and empower Māori students while also serving as a centre for Māori excellence, research, and innovation.”

He Āhuru Mōwai will also support students living in university accommodation through ongoing pastoral care and regular check-ins. It will facilitate workshops, events and initiatives that align with Māori student needs.

The university sees He Āhuru Mōwai as an evolving initiative, with aspirations for stronger partnerships with iwi, external organisations and Māori leaders. The goal is for it to be a home away from home for tauira Māori where they will feel valued, connected and supported in personal, cultural and academic development.

Grace Latimer (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa), kaiārahi (head) of campus life, played a key role in bringing the vision of He Āhuru Mōwai to life.

“For all our tauira Māori, they can guarantee a support system behind them. This is what it means to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi here at Waipapa Taumata Rau.

“It’s a new chapter for us. We recognise that there is huge demand on our students and our graduates out there in the world, and we want to try our best to fill that demand and see them all flourish – to go back to their whānau, hapū and iwi, and make a difference.”

“We want our tauira to feel valued and supported in every aspect of their academic journey.”