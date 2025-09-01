Police stopped four state abuse survivors from boarding a flight to Nelson last week after details of an alleged threat against the group were posted online.
Late last month, Jae Ratana - also known as Jamie Patrick Mansfield - and social media influencer title="">Kim Putere Parata AKA Maama Ghee, were stopped by detectives at Auckland Airport while waiting to fly to Nelson to run a survivor workshop there.
The police intervention came after a post was made online detailing an alleged threat against the group; a threat that, it later emerged, did not exist.
“Police approached us concerned for our safety and wanted to discuss the threats that had come through from a Facebook Page,” Ratana told the Herald.
“The officers approached and wanted to speak about the comment made in a post online.
“It is not just words online — it is abuse that affects our wellbeing, our safety, and our lives.
“These attacks create division, retraumatise survivors, and silence people who are already carrying heavy burdens and they have been going at us for the last eight months.
“We have only helped and when the help comes to an end they jump on the hate train and slander us all.”
Ratana admits he has his own back story of financial issues.
He has three times been declared bankrupt; including twice applying for the process himself.
His financial history was the subject of a Radio NZ investigation in early 2022 when he was a prominent figure in the Covid-19 protest at Parliament Grounds, and where it later emerged some donations were going straight into his personal bank account.
“It also provides a safe family environment for people of all ages, and the Ministry of Social Development are helping survivors attend these events via [regional] travel,” he said.
“People from different backgrounds came together with a shared purpose of healing and change. Breaking the silence – community conversations about abuse became more open, reducing stigma."
He has run similar events in Weymouth, south Auckland and Gisborne.
Joseph Los’e is an award-winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.