“They had been alerted to [it], and they wanted to make sure our safety was looked after.”

The Herald has seen the post, made by a friend of Ratana’s to social media, detailing the supposed threat.

The post was uploaded to Aotearoa Truth’s Facebook page. A representative of the group said they had nothing to do with the alleged threat.

Police confirmed to the Herald officers had spoken to Ratana and Parata at Auckland Airport.

“Police responded to a complaint about a comment made on social media,” a police spokesperson said.

“The comment was made in relation to a social media post about a delayed flight. Several parties have been spoken to by police in relation to this matter, including the person who posted the comment.

“There was no disruption to air traffic as a result of this matter.”

Police again spoke to the group before they were able to board a return flight from Nelson to Auckland.

Aotearoa Truths - who say their mission is “keeping individuals and groups on social media honest and accountable” - are adamant they had nothing to do with the alleged threat.

A representative of the group said it was made up of like-minded people who want to expose those who they believe take advantage of vulnerable people.

They have had several dealings with Ratana.

But Ratana says he is the victim and is looking at a legal remedy.

“This ongoing negativity and misinformation have caused immense emotional and mental harm to many of us,” Ratana said.

“It is not just words online — it is abuse that affects our wellbeing, our safety, and our lives.

“These attacks create division, retraumatise survivors, and silence people who are already carrying heavy burdens and they have been going at us for the last eight months.

“We have only helped and when the help comes to an end they jump on the hate train and slander us all.”

Ratana admits he has his own back story of financial issues.

He has three times been declared bankrupt; including twice applying for the process himself.

His financial history was the subject of a Radio NZ investigation in early 2022 when he was a prominent figure in the Covid-19 protest at Parliament Grounds, and where it later emerged some donations were going straight into his personal bank account.

Ratana told the Herald all monies could be accounted for.

“I have all the paperwork for every dollar, but no one has ever asked to go through them,” Ratana said.

“Now people are trying to make a big deal out of nothing.”

Ratana confirmed he had filed applications under the Harmful Digital Communications Act against eight people, who he believes are associated with the Aotearoa Truths Facebook page.

Under the Act, a suite of remedies are available to applicants. Court orders can be imposed forcing the takedown of harmful material, while in some cases criminal charges can be laid

Ratana said his survivor events - which are free to attend -provided uplifting and empowerment for the survivors of abuse.

“It also provides a safe family environment for people of all ages, and the Ministry of Social Development are helping survivors attend these events via [regional] travel,” he said.

“People from different backgrounds came together with a shared purpose of healing and change. Breaking the silence – community conversations about abuse became more open, reducing stigma."

He has run similar events in Weymouth, south Auckland and Gisborne.

