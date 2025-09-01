Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland Airport drama: Police talk to abuse survivors after alleged threat before flight

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A group of state abuse survivors were stopped at Auckland Airport by police following online threats. Video / Supplied

Police stopped four state abuse survivors from boarding a flight to Nelson last week after details of an alleged threat against the group were posted online.

Late last month, Jae Ratana - also known as Jamie Patrick Mansfield - and social media influencer AKA Maama Ghee, were stopped by detectives at Auckland Airport while waiting to fly to Nelson to run a survivor workshop there.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save