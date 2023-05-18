The welcome ceremony for this year's Te Matatini – took a turn that got everyone talking. Video / Te Ao with Moana

Cash-rich iwi Tainui and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei agree that Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson might not have pulled out a rabbit from Grant Robertson’s budget bucket but the funding secured by Labour’s Māori caucus will support Māori long into the future.

Tainui chair and former politician Tukoroirangi Morgan said the Labour Māori caucus had gone above and beyond as far as putea (money) for Māori goes.

“Absolutely an excellent budget for Māori,” Morgan told the Herald.

“Well deserved increases for Māori education, housing, Te Matatini, Whānau Ora, the list of benefits goes on. “

Morgan went further and endorsed the Labour Party.

Te Arataura Chair Tukoroirangi Morgan. Photo / Supplied

“Our people need to give their votes to a Labour-led Government in coalition with the Greens and the Māori Party.

“Labour Māori Cabinet ministers have shown responsible and courageous leadership and our people need to ensure that they continue as the Government beyond the forthcoming election.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei deputy chair Ngarimu Blair also praised the Labour Māori caucus for putting Māori front and centre in tough economic times.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei were hosts of this year’s Te Matatini kapa haka event and the increase in funds from $2.9 million to $34m to be spread over two years and an increase in contestable funding for Matariki events was a major step forward for Māori.

“Minister Jackson should be applauded for getting an increase for an event that resonates widely with New Zealanders of all backgrounds,” Blair said.

“We also look forward to growing our Matariki events right across central Tamaki. We had 3000 for our event and that speaks to the broad appeal of the event and that was unexpected.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei deputy chair Ngarimu Blair. Photo / NZME

Blair also acknowledged the Government’s funding kids on buses was a step in the right direction and would help the climate change debate.

“We need to develop a generation of kids who like public transport and that helps with our climate change objectives and desecration of waterways and gets more social harmony, instead of everyone sitting in private motor vehicles which are cocoons polluting our country.”

Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi-ō-Ngāpuhi chairman Wane Wharerau. Photo / supplied

Ngapuhi iwi leader Wane Wharerau was also glowing of the budget that would support poorer communities.

The $5 fee on prescriptions will be scrapped - meaning whānau don’t have to choose between food and medicines from the chemist.

“It’s great that younger families have been recognised. Scrapping the $5 charge is good for our people because they are the ones trapped in poverty and that will mean they can pick up their scripts as well as the bread,” Wharerau said.

“It is great the extra funding has gone into Te Matatini and Matariki, which recognises Māori as tangata whenua. Grant Robertson has made some tough calls and I hope he stays on as an MP.”



