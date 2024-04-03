David Seymour. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Associate Education Minister David Seymour has named an eight-member board to oversee the re-establisment of charter schools or kura hourua.

It will be chaired by Justine Mahon, who has just retired from heading elite Auckland girls’ private school St Cuthberts.

Former St Cuthberts College principal Justine Mahon.

It also includes former Tall Black and Wellington College headmaster Glen Denham from Te Arawa and Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Rārua Ātiawa Iwi Trust chair Rōpata Taylor, controversial education sociologist Elizabeth Rata from the University of Auckland, NZ Institute of Sports founder John Fiso, academic and Education Hub founder Nina Hood, Neil Paviour-Smith, the managing director of investment firm Forsyth Barr, and Russell McVeagh partner Doran Wyatt.

Taylor was the Māori adviser on new applications for Partnership Schools Kura Hourua during the pilot phase in 2013.

The board will work with the ministry to have schools up and running next year.

Adam Gifford, Waatea.News.Com