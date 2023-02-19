Army reservists make it to Moteo Marae to bring supplies to around 200 stranded people. Video / New Zealand Army

Whānau at Moteo Marae in rural Puketapu just outside of Napier received a welcome visit from army reservists, who braved flood waters to deliver much-needed supplies to about 200 stranded people.

A three-truck convoy from 5/7 Battalion Hawke’s Bay reservist unit visited the marae on Thursday after abandoning their first attempt a day earlier because the water was the height of a windshield.

The soldiers making their way to Moteo Marae. Photo / NZDF

“The aftermath of the storm was way worse than we thought,” Second Lieutenant Campbell Johnston told the NZDF media team.

“We’re still just figuring out how bad it is, how stranded people are. Our main efforts now are to try and reach these people and take them back or leave them supplies.

“The biggest challenge is the nature of what’s been left. Roading is gone, bridges are out, or the water is too deep, so it’s about trying to figure out different ways to get in.”

Families take much-needed supplies. Photo / NZDF

The platoon commander said whānau gathered at the marae were in “pretty good shape” when his team reached them.

“We gave them some ration packs, water and diesel. Most of them wanted to stay, and we transported a few to a marae back in Hastings.”

A member of the marae whānau said she hoped the drop-offs of ration packs, diesel and water would continue for the rest of the week “because we’ve got nothing else”.

“We’re stuck here in Moteo, we can’t get out and nobody can get in other than those in four-wheel drives.

“We come here and meet daily just to update on what’s happening, make sure the people get some food,” she said.

Puketapu local David Thompson, who has lived in the community for 26 years, said the reservists were the first people to come in by road.

“Just to see people come in from the outside, it’s nice to know that it’s physically possible because we don’t know. I’ve lost track of days.

“The biggest problem is communication. We don’t have any power, can’t see anything on TV, very little cellphone coverage. We’re getting there.

“We’re soldiering on but there must be some communities a lot worse,” Thompson said.