Coalition questions swirl and insults fly in Parliament, ankle bracelet fears in wake of a leaked report and it’s officially the last week of winter. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Telegram

A leading Māori architect and academic is advocating for a new type of rental model to increase housing affordability and quality in Aotearoa.

Dr Anthony Hoete (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Rānana) says he intends applying lessons he learned on a London project to Aotearoa.

In London, Hoete told TVNZ’s Sunday he was frustrated by the gap between his designs and what developers ultimately produced.

“The housing crisis meant quite poor-quality housing in London. Some developers were cutting costs during the build to quickly make a profit.”

This frustration led him to acquire a South London plot of land where he headed the design, development and construction of a unique set of townhouses called Costa Street.

“Because I was the developer, I could decide how we spent the money, and we definitely spent it on things like decent windows, insulation and fixtures,” he said.

Dr Anthony Hoete wants to put his London experience to use in New Zealand.

There was no incentive to build quickly and cheaply because Hoete plans to permanently rent the properties. He says a build-to-rent model encourages better quality housing and long-term investment.

“We are setting out higher standards for the quality of affordable housing and I’m going to apply these lessons in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Hoete told Sunday.