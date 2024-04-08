Amazing Grace: Artist preserves her cultural heritage through sculptures

Grace Henry stone-carving in Rarotonga.

A Kuki Airani artist is carving out the stories of her people in her latest work of art.

Grace Henry (Aitutaki, Mauke, Mangaia, Rarotonga) is excited to be one of the 16 artists involved in this year’s Ngākau Carving Symposium in Thames.

The inaugural symposium took place in 2023 after an infamous oak tree at Thames South School (Te Kura o te Kauaeranga) was felled.

Ngākau Carving Symposium Committee spokesperson Tes Rae says the tree was over 100 years old.

“The council said it was a bit dangerous [and] it had to be cut down”.

But the legacy of the oak tree lives on, as it was carved and transformed into sculptures - many of which are now displayed locally.

Rae says this ultimately began as a fundraiser for their local school, where carvings were auctioned.

A year on, the event has been extended an extra week with more artists ready to display their skills, share their knowledge and support the local kura.

“We have big ideas about making this an opportunity for people to learn and get inspired in this [different] way of doing life,” Rae says.

Artists and Organisers of last year's Ngākau Carving Symposium in Thames.

Artist Henry is one of the few wāhine carvers involved in this year’s symposium and is the only artist based overseas.

She says while carving is not a common practice for Cook Island wāhine, she felt inspired to pick up the chisel five years ago.

“[I had] all these wonderful carving friends and some of them were women. I [was] inspired [by] how they were able to take a natural form and enhance it and add to it,

“The variation in the basalt [stone in Rarotonga] is what drew me to pick up the tools and start carving”.

In addition to whakairo (carving) from a mix of professional and emerging artists, this year’s symposium will also feature tukutuku (woven lattice panels), raranga (weaving) and other traditional art forms.

Carving will also be done with different rākau (woods), kōhatu (stones) and locally sourced materials - even trees brought down by Cyclone Gabrielle will be used to bring this vision to life.

The symposium will launch on April 18 where artists will be stationed on the school field, completing their respective pieces over two weeks. There will be carving and tukutuku workshops across this period for people of all ages and skill levels.

“I think the whole ethos about [this] symposium is to give people the opportunity not only to see it, but pick up a tool and work with a piece of stone,” Henry says.

“Everybody has different tools and then you see [them] working differently - you’re continuously inspired about what’s possible”.

Artist Allan Williams sculpting his piece 'Karla' for the 2023 auction.

Henry will be at the event’s opening night and is particularly excited about her upcoming art piece.

“[I’ve] been commissioned to make [a carving on] behalf of one of the families [who] have connections to the Cook Islands,” she says.

“I’m very honored to be able to make that connection and for them to have a piece of the Cook Islands in their home in Thames”.

The artist also sheds light on the state of traditional carving today.

“It’s definitely [a] simmering kind of energy where it’s not forgotten, I think it’s definitely thriving and living”.

The Ngākau Carving Symposium is open to the public. Kai stalls will launch on the final day April 27, where carvings will also be auctioned.

Funds will support artists, as well as students’ extra-curricular activities and school uogrades.



