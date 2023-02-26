Ahuwheuna Trophy finalists with Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson. Photo / Supplied

Three top Māori horticulturalists in the North Island are finalists in this year’s Ahuwhenua Trophy competition.

Ngai Tukairangi Trust’s largest orchard near Hastings, Māori Investments Limited’s Whiritoa orchard and Wi Pere Trust Horticulture in Gisborne are the final three in the competition encouraging farmers to improve their land with an emphasis on sustainability.

It is the second time horticulture has been included in the competition, which runs on a three-year rotational basis between the dairy, sheep and beef and horticulture sectors.

The finalists were announced at Parliament, at an event hosted by Minister of Māori Development Willie Jackson.

Ahuwhenua Trophy management committee chairwoman Nukuhia Hadfield said there will likely be changes to the judging process due to the effect of Cyclone Gabrielle.

She said before Cyclone Gabrielle struck, judges were able to visit the properties of all the entrants and the committee believes it was still possible to hold the competition and determine a winner.

“We have selected three incredible finalists, all of whom could be worthy winners of the Ahuwhenua Trophy for Horticulture.

“Before Cyclone Gabrielle struck, they had to deal with the ongoing effects of Covid-19, shortages of labour and logistical issues. They have already proved their resilience and determination to work their way through adversity, although dealing with the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle is a much higher mountain to climb.”

Hadfield said the finalists, along with all the other entrants, had made a significant contribution to the economic success of Aotearoa that is not widely known or recognised.

The aim of the Ahuwhenua Trophy competition is to follow the vision of Sir Apirana Ngata and Lord Bledisloe by changing this narrative and showcasing the successes to the wider public.

The winner will be announced on 9 June in Tauranga.