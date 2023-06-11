A spiced milk made just for Matariki is a celebration and not commercialisation

Matariki Milk is a limited run of supply and is not for profit. Photo / Supplied

The company behind a limited edition spicy milk to commemorate Matariki will lose money on the product but is happy to take a hit to celebrate the Māori New Year.

Horopito-spiced milk - for the second year running - is back on shelves this month and a spokesperson from the Lewis Road Creamery milk company says this not-for-profit product is a celebration of a collaboration.

“It’s such a short product period that we won’t make any money but, as food producers, we think it’s really important at Matariki to pause and reflect on our place living and working on the whenua, and to share the fruits of our labour,” says Lewis Road’s Lynette Maan.

But not everyone is not entirely convinced of Lewis Road Creamery’s intentions.

I feel very hōhā about this 😒

Matariki is not your commercial opportunity, @lewisrdcreamery pic.twitter.com/ZMG3OqRG7R — Pōneke 💔 (@AstroPuss) June 9, 2023

And even Lizzie Marvelly had a view.

How is ‘winter spice’ related to Matariki, @lewisrdcreamery? Willing to give the benefit of the doubt, but please let us know about the kōrero you’ve had with Matariki experts and iwi about this new product. https://t.co/U8jaZVCcKg — Lizzie Marvelly (@LizzieMarvelly) June 10, 2023

But Lewis Road Creamery is sticking to its korero and its partnership with Māori.

The milk, from Pouarua Farms, uses native horopito that’s been wild-harvested from the Horopito region near Ruapehu, combined with ginger root, sweet notes of caramel, spices and earthy black pepper.

Pouarua Farms, which are jointly owned by Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Tara Tokanui and Te Patukirikiri. They have been suppliers of PKE-free milk to Lewis Road Creamery for several years.

“The Winter Spice milk absolutely flew off the shelves last year, with every bottle gone within just a few weeks,” says Maan. “We couldn’t wait to bring it back as a way of marking this important time of year.”

Lewis Road Creamery’s owners, Southern Pastures, have long celebrated Matariki on their 19 dairy farms and will also be hosting celebrations to thank their farmers around Aotearoa over the coming weeks.



