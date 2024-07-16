A sisterly korero and whānau aspirations brings the Kahu Collection to life

“We wanted to empower and support each other, our tamariki – and eventually our mokopuna – to get past the difficult times, learn the lessons, build the resilience and keep going.

“Rangatahi have incredible dreams, visions and ideas, but it’s not easy to bring those to life. The Stirling Collective provides the vehicle and opportunity to do that – and right from a young age!”

Stirling-Hawkins said they talked to their children down to seek their input.

“We sat down with our kids and asked them what they enjoy doing most. We talked about their aspirations and the things they want to do, and together we developed their roles in the business based on their skills and aspirations,” Stirling-Hawkins said.

That philosophy is evident in the very first Stirling Collective release – the Kahu Collection, which has been fully designed and developed for pre-teens by 11-year-old Kahu-Tarena, who attends Te Kura o Te Koutu.

When we said this was a whānau (family) business, we meant it! Meet the first lot of our Stirling Collective kaimahi... Posted by Stirling Collective on Thursday 4 January 2024

The first release in the Kahu Collection is a long-sleeved Poraka Poutama, which is available in three colours and sizes 8-12.

“Kahu-Tarena finds shopping for herself difficult because the clothes for her age were the same as those for a 4-year-old – while women’s’ clothes were too big, or not suitable for an 11-year-old,” says Stirling-Maxwell.

“She wanted to start a range of clothing that she liked, and was across every detail of the Poraka Poutama, from its design application and the shape of the sleeves right through to the way it fits.

“As a tamaiti [child] of kōhanga reo and now kura kaupapa Māori, she also wanted to reflect her strong commitment to advancing te reo Māori and striving for excellence. And the Poraka Poutama is the living embodiment of that.

“Our hope is that people from all backgrounds and walks of life will proudly wear the poraka (block) and any future pieces we create.”

This first release in the Kahu Collection is now available with limited pre-orders at a special launch price and for a short time only. You can purchase the Poraka Poutama at www.stirlingcollective.com.