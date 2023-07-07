A light and sounds display of Tamaki Makaurau to support Matariki 2023 celebrations

07 July 2023 The on-water lighting display titled ‘IWA’ has been established on the Viaduct Harbour along with a synchronized soundscape each evening for Matariki ki te Manawa 2023. Photo / Bryan Lowe, Auckland Council.

A stunning sound and vision display will be launched tonight at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour to celebrate Matariki 2023.

IWA, which features nine illuminated buoys representing the Matariki star cluster, is the brainchild of creative director Tuhirangi Blair and was installed by artist Angus Muir.

For Blair, IWA provides a moment of solace within the chaos of the city.

“The installation provides a moment to reflect, remember, and prepare for the upcoming year,” he said.

“Whether you’re looking for a peaceful moment to yourself or a chance to connect with others, this installation is an excellent opportunity to do so.”

The display is not just visual with a unique soundtrack created by music producer Riki Pirihi accompanying the artwork providing a rich audio-visual experience.

Twice each evening — at 6pm and 8pm — between July 7-12, the soundtrack will be played through speakers synchronised with the lighting fixtures.

“Thinking about the kaupapa of Matariki, with it being a time of reflecting forwards and backwards, our connection to the taiao (environment), and honouring our loved ones who have passed, my thoughts have been towards making music that feels like it has come from beneath the water and is sitting above it gently, as to not disturb the environment too much,” said Pirihi.

The light installation can be viewed day and night, with best viewing recommended at dawn and dusk from July 7-23 at Waitematā Plaza’s waterfront pier, Te Mata Topaki.