Te Tokanganui-a-Noho marae has stood the test of time and will celebrate its 150th birthday on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Te Tokanganui-a-Noho marae has stood the test of time and will celebrate its 150th birthday on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

About 3000 people are expected to converge in Te Kūiti this Saturday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Te Tokanganui-a-Noho marae.

Along the rail tracks, in the heart of town, is the historic site of Te Tokanganui-a-Noho, a whare tupuna (meeting house) built in 1872 by the Ringatū prophet Te Kooti Rikirangi during his time of refuge in Maniapoto.

The whare tupuna has withstood 150 years of change, experiencing times of deprivation and two pandemics.

During the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, the whare tupuna was converted into a hospital to meet the community’s needs.

Marae were converted to hospitals during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic. Photo / NZ History

Fast forward to 2022, and the marae is a focal point for many events and cultural practices for Ngāti Maniapoto.

The celebration will see many dignitaries and iwi leaders attend from across the country, including representatives of King Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.

The event will also launch a feature documentary that tells the story of Te Tokanganui-a-Noho and the intergenerational knowledge that has been passed on.

The pā trustees have developed this documentary with the expertise of the award-winning production company Ten Canaries and the support of Te Māngai Pāho.

Alongside the documentary, a 150th commemorative book outlining the history of Te Tokanganui-a-Noho will be launched. The birthday celebrations will be followed by a Crown apology from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as part of the Ngāti Maniapoto Treaty settlement.