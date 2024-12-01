Zahara Slatter, 16, will attend the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Texas, in February 2025.

A young Levin gymnast is representing her country on the world stage next year.

Zahara Slatter, 16, has been selected for the country’s Women’s Artistic Gymnastics team for the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Texas, in February 2025.

STEP 8 gymnast Kayla Yum, who attends Manawatū Gymsports Inc with Zahara, was also selected for the team.

Zahara, the country’s all-round champion at STEP 9, part of the gymnastics step programme, said she is excited to represent her country next year.

“I am beyond excited to share that I have earned my spot with the NZ Artistic Gymnastics team.”