Zahara Slatter joins NZ Women’s Artistic Gymnastics team for WOGA 2025

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Zahara Slatter, 16, will attend the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Texas, in February 2025.

A young Levin gymnast is representing her country on the world stage next year.

Zahara Slatter, 16, has been selected for the country’s Women’s Artistic Gymnastics team for the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Texas, in February 2025.

STEP 8 gymnast Kayla Yum, who attends Manawatū Gymsports Inc with Zahara, was also selected for the team.

Zahara, the country’s all-round champion at STEP 9, part of the gymnastics step programme, said she is excited to represent her country next year.

“I am beyond excited to share that I have earned my spot with the NZ Artistic Gymnastics team.”

Zahara Slatter with her coaches Ann-Marie Dawson and Kelsey McColgan.
She said her success is thanks to her coaches, Anne-Marie Dawson and Kelsey McColgan.

Zahara is the reigning NZ All-round champion at STEP 9. At recent competitions, she has received several trophies and top placings.

Zahara started her gymnastics journey at Levin Gymnastic Club when she was seven. Five years later she then moved to Fielding and now attends Manawatu Gymsports Inc.

Her coach, Anne-Marie will also attend February’s international competition as team coach.

She said she looks forward to the event.

“I am thrilled for Zahara and Kayla. Their rigorous training and unwavering dedication have earned them the opportunity. The club is justifiably proud of their accomplishment which is a testament to their perseverance.”



