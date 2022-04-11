Salamo Sooalo graduated with the NZ Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 5) from UCOL's Horowhenua campus in March 2022. Photo / Supplied

From choir singing as a teenager in Samoa, to training to be an early childhood teacher in New Zealand in his 40s, Salamo Sooalo's life has by no means followed a traditional path.

Salamo began singing in his local church's choir in the late 1980s, and eventually began helping to coordinate church choirs around Samoa in the early 1990s.

In 1995, Salamo's favourite teacher at high school, who was like a father to him, moved to New Zealand, settled in Levin and started a Samoan Catholic community choir.

"The community asked if he knew anyone else who may be interested in helping with the choir and Namulau'ulu Pusa Fonoti thought of me," said Salamo.

Salamo's passion for music began during his high school years - leading to him being heavily involved in coordinating local church choirs. Photo / Supplied

The church community paid for Salamo's airfare to New Zealand, arranged accommodation, and helped him apply for residency.

"My family were so happy for me … being the first of five brothers and two sisters to leave Samoa."

Salamo settled well in his new hometown, eventually coordinating both the Upper Hutt and Levin choirs, working for Alliance meats for 16 years, as well as getting married, and raising seven children of his own.

While music remained one of his passions, Salamo had a dream of becoming a teacher, which was inspired by his father who had been a school principal.

Salamo Sooalo is passionate about combining early childhood education with his love of music, as a way for children to learn about their culture, language, and identity. Photo / Supplied

After being advised by friends and family to check out UCOL, Salamo headed back to school in 2019 to study the NZ Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 3) at the Horowhenua campus.

"I chose to do early childhood education because I believe young children have the purest hearts," said Salamo, "I love interacting with children and being part of their learning development."

He also believes children can learn their culture, language, and identity through music.

After completing Level 3, Salamo moved on to Level 4 in 2020, then completed the New Zealand Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 5) last year.

Proud family members joined Salamo Sooalo at his UCOL graduation in March 2022. Photo / Supplied

"Studying early childhood education … enriched me physically, emotionally, and spiritually. I have learnt a lot about diversity and different ways to see the world," he said.

Salamo enjoyed the practical experience he gained at Punahau Early Childhood Care Centre, a kohanga reo based in Levin.

The placement showed him what it's like to work with children every day and how to create a learning environment appropriate for all cultures.

Salamo's immediate next step is taking on a role as a Step 1 untrained reliever for Whānau Manaaki Kindergarten Association.

Then he has his heart set on studying the Bachelor of Teaching (Early Childhood Education), which UCOL are in the process of getting NZQA approval and accreditation for so they can offer the qualification through their campuses.

Salamo's long-term dream is to establish a kindergarten that combines Faʻa Sāmoa (the 'Samoan Way' – language, customs, and culture) with the values of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in its teaching.

"I think this is particularly important for those [Samoan] children who are born in New Zealand," he said.