Levin job expo 2022 attracted hundred of jobseekers. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

If you were eager to find a job and quickly too, you couldn’t have gone to a better place than the Job Expo, held in the Levin Memorial Hall on Wednesday.

Tia Barton is one of several people who came home from the job expo with a job. She starts as a process worker at Genoese Foods on Monday. Having been unemployed for a few months, she was almost jumping for joy and is singing the praises of Remarkable People, the recruitment agency based in Palmerston North, who helped her get the job.

Tia Barton with staff from Remarkable People, who were instrumental in getting her a job. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

The agency had helped her get a temporary job earlier in the year.

“She’s already referred people to us,” said Remarkable People manager Jules Falaoa. “We have worked with Tia to try and get her a job she’d enjoy doing.”

“They help anyone who needs a job to get one. They are comfortable, open, and family-oriented. They help you no matter your background or culture,” said Tia.

“Getting a job is life-changing,” said Mandy Fryer from the Ministry of Social Development. She said she had planned a job expo this year and discovered by chance that Michelle Rogerson from the Horowhenua District Council had similar ideas, so they decided to collaborate, and between them came up with a lot of other organisations who could help realise their goal.

“We spent hours planning this, since September,” Mandy said. “At least 13 different groups are involved in this expo and we brought in 35 local businesses that are desperate for workers.”

Mandy Fryer and Michelle Rogerson with Yvonne Wehipeihana, flanked by security guards Dillion Thomas and Jordan Tupai-Ui. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

“It is a bit like speed dating,” said Michelle Rogerson. “Bring in your CV and have a yarn.”

Every business at the expo had pages of names and contact details of people who really want a job or were looking for something else to do. Trainers and community groups who help people get ready for work were also present, from the Horowhenua Learning Centre (HLC) and UCOL, to Hope Kete, and the Muaūpoko Tribal Authority.

“We will help anyone get into work. We are trying to remove barriers, such as transport, and help people get their licence or a bike. We sent a group of prospects to the hockey turf the other day to help rip up the old turf. Last month we helped 13 people into a job,” said Michelle.

Eager applicants also came to Levin from Foxton by the busload. “This is already exceeding our expectations,” said Michelle, who is already dreaming of something better, bigger and at least partially accessible in an evening for those that have jobs. By 12.30pm 400 people had come through the Levin Memorial Hall doors.

Representatives from Thermosash said they were looking for the right mindset and an interest in mechanics in prospective employees.

Tara Taru from Placemakers said he was looking for diamonds in the rough. “Right now we need a yard person, someone who is strong, has a full licence, can learn how to operate a forklift as the job involves a lot of load lifting.”

Assess It staff said it was great to meet people and they offer licencing courses for classes 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Contact Energy offers its staff great career pathways. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

Contact Energy staff want people who have basic computer skills with a good attitude and a willingness to learn for their contact centre. They use a non-CV approach. “We have lots of pathways to other jobs. If you are not sure what you want to do a contact centre is a great place to start.”

Recreational Services already had a page and a half of names. They are looking for keen people who like the outdoors and have a good attitude, and said there was potential among the people they saw, adding that they provide full training.

Kelly Tahiwi from MTA, one of the partners in the job expo, was available for people to talk to. MTA did a health survey and offered health checks. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

Mainfreight had had a lot of interest and said they are always hiring, mainly operations people and truck drivers.

Techlam staff also said it was a very good day for them and they had invited a few hopefuls to come and have a look.

Jordan Tupau-Ui and Dillion Thomas are about to graduate as security staff from HLC and were hired for the day for work experience. They stood at the front door and welcomed people in. “It is a great job to have. You meet lots of people.”







