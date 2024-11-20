Advertisement
Woody’s auctions off last ham to help Gaza children

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
3 mins to read
Woody's owner Daniel Todd outside the butchery.

A Levin butchery is auctioning off their last Christmas ham of the year, and donating all the proceeds to the Save the Children Gaza Appeal.

Woody’s owner Daniel Todd said the auction will be running on TradeMe - search for auction number 5021669091 - and will end on November 25.

Todd said the idea for the auction came from his desire to blend something that represents a joyful Kiwi Christmas with a gesture that could help those who are struggling.

“This year has been tough for many, and we wanted to find a way to bring the community together with a positive impact. Christmas is all about giving, and we thought what better way to celebrate the festive spirit than by using our last ham to make a difference for those in real need.”

And when he thought about who to donate the money to, the Save the Children Gaza Appeal seemed like the perfect choice.

“We chose this cause because of the overwhelming needs of these children - many of whom are innocent victims with no means to escape the crisis. We believe that every child, no matter where they live, deserves safety and the basic necessities to survive and thrive.”

He said this was a chance for the community to come together and do something meaningful.

“It’s not just about who wins the ham - it’s about the collective effort of everyone who bids or spreads the word. It’s a small gesture that can have a big impact.”

Todd said the community support has been fantastic, with the auction already at $500 after just a few days.

“People are really getting into the spirit of it - bidding generously and spreading the word. It’s been heartwarming to see the support, and it shows just how powerful our community can be when it comes to making a positive impact.“

While Todd described the ham itself as “perfection”, it was its purpose that made it special.

“This isn’t just any ham—it’s the last one of 2024, which makes it truly unique. It’s a free-range, bone-in ham that’s been smoked and aged to perfection, just like all of our products.

“But what really makes it special is its purpose: it’s not just about having an incredible meal - it’s about contributing to something far bigger. It’s a symbol of how even something as simple as a Christmas ham can be turned into hope for those in need.”

