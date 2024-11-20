Woody's owner Daniel Todd outside the butchery.

A Levin butchery is auctioning off their last Christmas ham of the year, and donating all the proceeds to the Save the Children Gaza Appeal.

Woody’s owner Daniel Todd said the auction will be running on TradeMe - search for auction number 5021669091 - and will end on November 25.

Todd said the idea for the auction came from his desire to blend something that represents a joyful Kiwi Christmas with a gesture that could help those who are struggling.

“This year has been tough for many, and we wanted to find a way to bring the community together with a positive impact. Christmas is all about giving, and we thought what better way to celebrate the festive spirit than by using our last ham to make a difference for those in real need.”

And when he thought about who to donate the money to, the Save the Children Gaza Appeal seemed like the perfect choice.