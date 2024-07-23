After an early run I head into the Paraparaumu office for a catch-up with my team who work across Horowhenua, Kāpiti and Parliament. I’m really grateful for a strong and capable team as I can’t be everywhere at once. If you’re in the office and speaking with them, know that they are in constant contact with me and do a great job helping with constituent cases.

In the office I also catch up with people one-on-one, or in small groups, who want help. Today includes speaking with residents, council, and the Environmental Protection Authority about Moy Estate and the, in my opinion, crazy traffic plan that got pushed through under the last Government. We also secure a great win on a local immigration case.

Next stop Ōtaki. Along with my colleague James Meager, MP for Rangitata, I meet the Energise Ōtaki team on Main St to chat about their work, the repair café, the curtain library, the solar farm, and opportunities to support them. While I’m there I also get an update on biofuels and some of the work happening locally to develop new options turning waste into fuel.

Next we head to the police station in Ōtaki to thank the team for their efforts with boy racers recently. I fought pretty hard to make sure our community was well-served over Matariki weekend, and it’s important I also take the time to acknowledge their great work in person.

MP Tim Costley visits the new houses built by local builder Wayne Bishop for the Salvation Army's social housing project on Levin's Hinemoa Street.

After a pie at Annie’s Bakery we head to the Levin office. Some quick work there on local cases and then off to meet the Salvation Army in their new social housing on Hinemoa St. This were purpose-built by local builder Wayne Bishop and the houses are incredible. Speaking with residents there this has been life-changing for all of them, living in a house (not a motel or a tent) that is warm and dry, and being given the step up their family needed. We talk about how we could help more families like this.

The rest of the day is spent in the office working on cases for our local community, and doing my Select Committee ahead of Parliament sitting. It’s a rare evening at home, but then I’m out every other night this week so it’s a great chance to spend some time with the kids.

Another day done. I love this role and I’m so grateful for all the local support.