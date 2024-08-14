The buildings were then joined to create the whare.

However, in the past month, Ireland said, all three parts had been removed from the land, presumably stolen.

Ngāti Te Paea hapu member Tony Ireland said the theft of the whare has left iwi feeling devastated. Pictured here is Tony holding the Te Whare o Te Paea sign created for the whare. Photo / Grace Odlum

He said the building theft was the final straw in a long line of vandalism.

“In 2021 we had our wharepaku [toilet] and water tankers stolen. That same year, the windows were also smashed. It’s just dreadful that all of this has happened, and now, our building has been taken from us.”

A photo of the Ngāti Te Paea whare. The whare had been located at on land leased from Horowhenua District Council for many years before it was stolen.

Ireland’s stepfather and Ngāti Te Paea representative Rex Fields reported the theft to police, and said he believed the building was stolen in stages.

“About a fortnight ago, they had broken the fence and taken the first part of the building. They must have planned it because rather than break the whole building, they undid the three parts that make it up.”

He reported that first theft to the police straight away, he said.

“Then Tony called me late last week to tell me the building was entirely gone.”

The suspected thieves left behind the trailer they used to steal the Ngāti Te Paea whare from Parakawau Road near the Ōhau River. Photo / Grace Odlum

A police spokesperson said they received a report of the burglary on Tuesday, July 16.

“Investigations are still ongoing.”

Ireland said the place was special to hapū, used for tangi, hui and other events for the community and hapū.

“My father Graham had some of his ashes spread there. The whare has also been used for community hui in the past but now, with no building, we can’t do that anymore.”

Anyone with information can call 105, visit 105.police.govt.nz and use the “Update report” function or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 240716/8774.