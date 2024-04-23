Peter Rauhihi, from Shannon, was 21 when he was killed by a mine in Vietnam in 1969.

The whānau of a young Shannon man killed in Vietnam have never forgotten him or his sacrifice. There’s a sadness that arrives on Anzac Day as they wonder what his life would have been like, but it’s also a chance to remember him and share the stories they have. Paul Williams spoke with his whānau.

Peter Rauhihi would be 76 if he were alive today. He was just 21 when he died.

In one of the last letters home, he told his brother Paul and sister-in-law Pamela he was bringing home toy trucks and planes for younger members of the whānau and, after one final operation, he would be home for Christmas.

He couldn’t wait. There was a lot to look forward to. He was engaged to be married.

The last time they’d all seen him was when he returned from Malaysia for a week, en route to Vietnam. One of 10 siblings, he and the whānau had celebrated a leaving party, 21st and engagement party combined. They were happy times.

Peter Rauhihi (Ngāti Whakatere) flew out to Vietnam the next morning.

Growing up, he was a prefect at Shannon School and a top rugby player, swimmer and runner. He was one of those naturally gifted people with an aptitude for academia and all sports.

He wasn’t perfect – as a youngster he was grounded for a month for stealing biscuits and drinks from the local shop – but he paid his dues and got on with it.

His story is told by his sister Miriama Rauhihi-Ness, who wrote a piece for A Soldier’s View, a book released in 2011 that honoured the soldiers in Victor 4 Company who served in Vietnam.

“Our brother Pete was a handsome-looking guy and had a big heart and loved his family, family was always first with Pete and we loved and continue to love him ake, ake tonu.

“Pete was a happy guy and always looked to the future and made the best of whatever situation was presented to him, he was a survivor ... he was also popular with the girls at school, which irked some of his cuzzies.

“I can vividly remember the swimming competitions in the Manawatū district and all the whānau in the town would go and watch and barrack for our team, which was called the ‘Brown Bombers’. There were six of them in the team including Pete and they won this competition six times.

“In the 1960s in a country town, there were no jobs and no future for young men, so I guess that is why Pete joined the army. He went to Linton, then to Burnham and then Malaysia and then he was off to Vietnam and he died in less than a year in Vietnam.

“It just all happened so fast. I will never forget his send-off party; it was also his engagement party. He was really happy and that’s how I will always remember Pete. The army photo I have of him reminds me of the last time I saw him sporting that handsome grin of his.”

The family heard Peter had died when his name was broadcast over the radio, along with that of Jerry Barrett, from the King Country. None of them will forget that moment or where they were when they heard the news.

Peter Rauhihi's brother and sister Paul Rauhihi and Miriama Rauhihi-Ness.

Peter’s sister-in-law Pamela Rauhihi, who was pregnant, went into labour under the shock and her fourth son, Brian, was born.

His father Peni, who was normally a passive person, had to fight hard to ensure his son’s body came home after being told it would not be returned. Peter finally arrived in Shannon two weeks after he died.

“It really took its toll on us all, when Dad went to pick Pete up from Wellington ... there was kōrero from Dad that he wanted to make sure it was Peter ... it was so emotional; the whole town was so upset and sad for our whānau and the Barrett whānau.”

Peter Rauhihi was not far from coming home when he was killed by a Claymore mine during a scouting exercise on November 24, 1969.

Peter Rauhihi was part of Victor 4 Company in Vietnam.

His mate Jerry Barrett was killed instantly. Rauhihi, who was badly wounded, made it to the helicopter but died shortly after arriving at a hospital in Vung Tau, near what was then the South Vietnamese capital Saigon.

Members of the Victor 4 group were a tight bunch. Those who survived Vietnam have a deep connection with the Rauhihi whānau. Ani Skipper, Peter Rauhihi’s niece, said when they attended the tangi of fellow soldier Ray Davidson recently, they were made to feel welcome by his family and friends.

She could sense the brotherhood formed by such young soldiers and that their commitment to each other remained strong.

“They didn’t know us, but they came to us and said ‘Hi’ and how nice it was to meet some of Pete’s whānau and that they missed him a lot too,” she said.

They told her Davidson often talked about his mate Rauhihi and would visit his grave in Shannon. But like many who served, he would not talk in detail about what they went through or saw in Vietnam.

“Listening to the eulogies at Ray’s funeral, his sons recalled that their dad would never talk about what happened or what they went through in Vietnam,” Skipper said.

“I think it was just too painful.”

With armed conflict continuing in different parts of the world, Skipper said their loss served to frame a perspective that strikes at the heart of war.

“I remember hearing Dr Monty Soutar say this and it stayed with me, ‘War is no good, for anyone.’ There is no good that comes of war.

“I think because they were young they were looking for adventure, coming from a small town, too. But all they met was horror.

“We lost an awesome uncle. He never had a family, never had kids, we never got to know him. But we think he must have been an awesome guy from what we have learned and been told.

“The loss is losing a son that would have been one of the main people on the marae, a loss to Ngāti Whakatere, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga.”

Anzac Day is a chance to remember all New Zealanders who have fought in wars, including the more than 3000 military and civilian personnel who served in Vietnam between 1963 and 1975. Thirty-seven New Zealanders died on active service in Vietnam and 187 were wounded.