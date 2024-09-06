“I used to work in the dementia unit of a rest home and I met a lot of amazing different people. Some of the characters in this play are made up but a few of them have similarities with people I met,” Wilks said.

The story follows the residents as they try to figure out how to save the rest home after they discover it’s going to be demolished.

“It’s a fairly humourous show and the content is a little risque. With residents like Angus, a marijuana-loving gardener who is stoned half the time, and Charity, the hippy, who is still on a high from 1970 and lives in a world of her own. There’s lots of antics and fun to be had while the residents fight to buy back their home – by any means necessary.”

We’re Not Dead Yet is a fun way to get her message across, Wilks said.

“I wrote it to show that us older people do talk about sex and marijuana, but also that we’re fun and perfectly capable of doing anything we put our mind to.”

We’re Not Dead Yet features a cast of seasoned and amateur actors.

“Some of the actors are from Speldhurst Country Estate. These people have never acted before and thought they’d give it a go while others have been in shows before. All of the cast are wonderful, ad-libbing and adding little bits to make their character their own and adding their little spins,” Wilks said.

No production can happen without its crew, she said, and the crew have also gone above and beyond to make things happen.

“It’s a wonderful team, we have a whole lot of laughs.”

The showing season runs over three days, with all of the money raised going to the Alzheimers Society in Manawatū.

“When I worked in the wing, I’d see thee families fighting with their grief. They’re the people left behind, who suffer from this horrible disease and grieve for their family members or friends. I thought, I need to raise money to help so that’s what I’m doing.”

With tickets on sale and just three shows planned, Wilks said people should get in quick to avoid missing out.

“As well as seeing a funny play, you’re also helping a worthwhile cause which is all the more reason to come along.”

The details

Where: We’re Not Dead Yet

When: Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, at 7pm. Sunday, September 22, matinee show at 2pm

Where: Speldhurst Village Hall, Kimberley Rd, Levin

Tickets: $10 from Trybooking.com/nz/smd

Other: Mature themes, recommended for people over 16







