‘We’re Not Dead Yet’: New Levin production shines spotlight on older people

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
3 mins to read
The cast featuring in the upcoming 'We're Not Dead Yet' production, showing at Levin’s Speldhurst Country Estate at the end of the month.

Val Wilks has a message she wants everyone to get – she’s not dead yet.

The Levin playwright has used that message as the basis of her new play, We’re Not Dead Yet, showing at Levin’s Speldhurst Country Estate at the end of the month.

Wilks said she wrote the play to help people understand older folk aren’t fragile.

“There are a lot of people who seem to think people over 70 need to be coddled and that we aren’t interested in or talk about things like online dating, drug use and the likes. To that, I say we’re not dead yet. So, yes, we’ll be talking about those taboo subjects and we don’t need to be coddled. There’s a lot we can do for ourselves and a lot we talk about as well,” Wilks said.

The play is set in a rest home, with the characters loosely inspired by people Wilks has met.

“I used to work in the dementia unit of a rest home and I met a lot of amazing different people. Some of the characters in this play are made up but a few of them have similarities with people I met,” Wilks said.

The story follows the residents as they try to figure out how to save the rest home after they discover it’s going to be demolished.

“It’s a fairly humourous show and the content is a little risque. With residents like Angus, a marijuana-loving gardener who is stoned half the time, and Charity, the hippy, who is still on a high from 1970 and lives in a world of her own. There’s lots of antics and fun to be had while the residents fight to buy back their home – by any means necessary.”

We’re Not Dead Yet is a fun way to get her message across, Wilks said.

“I wrote it to show that us older people do talk about sex and marijuana, but also that we’re fun and perfectly capable of doing anything we put our mind to.”

We’re Not Dead Yet features a cast of seasoned and amateur actors.

“Some of the actors are from Speldhurst Country Estate. These people have never acted before and thought they’d give it a go while others have been in shows before. All of the cast are wonderful, ad-libbing and adding little bits to make their character their own and adding their little spins,” Wilks said.

No production can happen without its crew, she said, and the crew have also gone above and beyond to make things happen.

“It’s a wonderful team, we have a whole lot of laughs.”

The showing season runs over three days, with all of the money raised going to the Alzheimers Society in Manawatū.

“When I worked in the wing, I’d see thee families fighting with their grief. They’re the people left behind, who suffer from this horrible disease and grieve for their family members or friends. I thought, I need to raise money to help so that’s what I’m doing.”

With tickets on sale and just three shows planned, Wilks said people should get in quick to avoid missing out.

“As well as seeing a funny play, you’re also helping a worthwhile cause which is all the more reason to come along.”

The details

Where: We’re Not Dead Yet

When: Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, at 7pm. Sunday, September 22, matinee show at 2pm

Where: Speldhurst Village Hall, Kimberley Rd, Levin

Tickets: $10 from Trybooking.com/nz/smd

Other: Mature themes, recommended for people over 16


