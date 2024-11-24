The cast and crew behind Alice in Cuckoo Land, coming to Levin's Little Theatre from November 29 until December 14.
It’s time to go down the rabbit hole and journey to Wonderland, or in this case, Cuckoo Land.
The Levin Little Theatre Centerstage’s Alice in Cuckoo Land pantomime hits the stage this month and director Krystal Connell said it’s the perfect story to get into the festive season.
“Audiences will enjoy the energetic enthusiastic characters like the Mad duo of Hatter and Happy, the bratty siblings of the Queen and Knave of Hearts and the silly but ever so dumb Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber. It’s a colourful show with clever jokes and fun scenes. Something for everyone to enjoy before the end of the year,” Connell said.
Based on the play by Peter Nuttall, the pantomime features all the familiar characters from Alice in Wonderland and a new Christmas-themed plot in which The Queen of Hearts tries to lock Santa away and ban Christmas.
Playing the role of the queen is Jamie Pardoe, 18.
“The Queen of Hearts is so different to me, she’s bratty and rude, I’ve never played a character anything like her. It’s a welcome challenge,” she said.
Pardoe said people will enjoy the show’s characters.
“Even though the main plot is about Alice and her journey, I’m willing to bet everyone is going to love Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber, the two of them are so funny. I find myself struggling to stay in character when I’m doing a scene with them.”
“While Santa’s overall movement is easy to do, the delivery and execution of Santa’s voice and the way he moves require a bit of effort. As this may be one of, if not, my last shows in Levin; I would like to say thank you to my peers for putting up with my funky shenanigans on and off stage, as well as say thank her for allowing me to play Santa.”
Saoirse Williamson, 13, has been cast as Alice.
“I was surprised and delighted as so many people auditioned. I was so grateful for the opportunity to perform and share a story with an audience, and it just makes me more determined to give my best performance.”
Saoirse said she looks forward to portraying Alice on stage.
“I love how she grows throughout the story. She starts out being very innocent, but by the end, she has found out who she is as a person, and being able to portray that transformation is one of the most exciting parts of the role.
Alice’s mum, Mother Wobbly will be played by Hannah McCarlde.
“I like how my character either doesn’t realise how ridiculous she is or doesn’t care. I think she is quite similar to one of my all-time favourite characters, Mrs Bennet from Pride & Prejudice.”
McCarlde said the show will transport audiences to a place that is ‘both fantastical and ridiculous’.
“There’s no way you can leave this show without having had a good chuckle, no matter what your age. If you’re looking for something family-friendly to do, this is it. Grandparents, parents and kids will find something to enjoy. From costumes and scenery to songs and jokes, it makes for a great time for all.”
Bringing the Mad Hatter to life is Reon J Materman. He said he was stoked to be selected for the role.
“There was competition for this role in particular.”
He said Alice in Cuckoo Land is a great show for all.
“It’s a classic high-energy, silly and enjoyable pantomime. Plus you get to see some good up-and-coming actors and actresses.”