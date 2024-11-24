“The Queen of Hearts is so different to me, she’s bratty and rude, I’ve never played a character anything like her. It’s a welcome challenge,” she said.

Jamie Pardoe, 18, is the Queen of Hearts in Levin Little Theatre Centerstage’s Alice in Cuckoo Land pantomime.

Pardoe said people will enjoy the show’s characters.

“Even though the main plot is about Alice and her journey, I’m willing to bet everyone is going to love Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber, the two of them are so funny. I find myself struggling to stay in character when I’m doing a scene with them.”

Playing Santa is Joshua Jury, 18.

Jade Connell (Knave of Hearts) and Joshua Jury (Santa) during a scene of Levin Little Theatre Centerstage’s Alice in Cuckoo Land.

He said he is enjoying the role.

“While Santa’s overall movement is easy to do, the delivery and execution of Santa’s voice and the way he moves require a bit of effort. As this may be one of, if not, my last shows in Levin; I would like to say thank you to my peers for putting up with my funky shenanigans on and off stage, as well as say thank her for allowing me to play Santa.”

Saoirse Williamson, 13, has been cast as Alice.

“I was surprised and delighted as so many people auditioned. I was so grateful for the opportunity to perform and share a story with an audience, and it just makes me more determined to give my best performance.”

Saoirse Williamson (Alice) with Adrian Gilbert - Amore (Floppy the white rabbit) during a scene of Levin Little Theatre Centerstage’s Alice in Cuckoo Land.

Saoirse said she looks forward to portraying Alice on stage.

“I love how she grows throughout the story. She starts out being very innocent, but by the end, she has found out who she is as a person, and being able to portray that transformation is one of the most exciting parts of the role.

Alice’s mum, Mother Wobbly will be played by Hannah McCarlde.

“I like how my character either doesn’t realise how ridiculous she is or doesn’t care. I think she is quite similar to one of my all-time favourite characters, Mrs Bennet from Pride & Prejudice.”

McCarlde said the show will transport audiences to a place that is ‘both fantastical and ridiculous’.

“There’s no way you can leave this show without having had a good chuckle, no matter what your age. If you’re looking for something family-friendly to do, this is it. Grandparents, parents and kids will find something to enjoy. From costumes and scenery to songs and jokes, it makes for a great time for all.”

Bringing the Mad Hatter to life is Reon J Materman. He said he was stoked to be selected for the role.

“There was competition for this role in particular.”

He said Alice in Cuckoo Land is a great show for all.

“It’s a classic high-energy, silly and enjoyable pantomime. Plus you get to see some good up-and-coming actors and actresses.”

The details:

What: Levin Little Theatre Centrestage - Alice in Cuckoo Land

When: Friday, November 29 - Saturday, December 14

Where: 75 Weraroa Rd, Levin

Tickets: Visit the trybooking website, click ‘Explore Events’ and then search for “Alice in Cuckoo Land”