Wellington Food Show bringing culinary talent to stage

Horowhenua Chronicle
3 mins to read
The Wellington Foodshow will offer visitors a range of products to see and taste. Photo / Stephen Barker: Barker Photography

The Wellington Food Show is later this month and the Horowhenua Chronicle has tickets as well as fantastic show bags to give away to lucky readers.

With an exceptional line-up including new masterclasses, new chefs and hot exhibitors, there’s all the ingredients for a great day out when The Food Show returns to Sky Stadium from August 30 to September 1.

Described as the ultimate event for foodies, this is the show to titillate tastebuds and satisfy the passion for all things delicious. A celebration of gastronomic proportions awaits, with hundreds of exhibitors offering the latest in niche new artisan food and drink; exclusive, show-only specials and the opportunity to sample and stock up on the best products available.

The new Hancocks Spirits Masterclasses include a Margarita Masterclass helping participants add a touch of Mexican flair to their cocktails, while the Gin & Cake High Tea will redefine how to spend future afternoons.

And for all the carnivores out there, there is a new Black Dog BBQ Masterclass. Masterclasses can be purchased online with entry tickets and are the perfect way to upskill and leave with extra knowledge to use in your own home.

Once you’ve navigated around the various delectable zones, head to the free, live cooking demonstrations at the NEFF Cooking Theatre where some of Australasia’s top culinary talent will be sharing their secret recipes and hot cooking tips.

This year there is an exciting line up including:

  • Steph de Souza, a former MasterChef Australia contestant who has since taken the social world by storm on her Instagram page Steph Cooks Stuff. With more than one million followers, this mother of four has mastered the art of cooking the best dinners full of flavour and easy on the wallet.
  • Ashia Ismail-Singer, author of three cookbooks, creates recipes inspired by generations of her family with inspirational flavours.
  • Sam Low was the winner of MasterChef NZ 2022 and since then has become an Instagram superstar and cookbook author. He is passionate about modern Chinese gastronomy.
  • Annabelle White, who knows how to have fun in the kitchen by taking the simple yet most effective way of creating memorable dishes.

Whether you’re a foodie aficionado, wine enthusiast or someone who loves discovering new things to eat, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud at The Wellington Food Show, where you’ll leave feeling just as satisfied as your stomach.

The details:

What: The Wellington Food Show

When: August 30 - September 1. 10am-5pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Where: Sky Stadium, 105 Waterloo Quay, Pipitea, Wellington.

Tickets and more details: www.foodshow.co.nz

WIN:

The organisers have generously given the Horowhenua Chronicle two double passes and two show bags for some lucky readers to win. The show bags contain a range of products from exhibitors and are valued at $300 each. Tickets are $22 each.

To be in to win, simply email news@chronicle.co.nz with Food Show in the subject line.

In your email include your full name, postal address (If you win a show bag, it will be delivered to this address) and contact phone number. Competition closes at noon, Monday, August 26 and the winners will be contacted that day.

