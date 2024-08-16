The Wellington Foodshow will offer visitors a range of products to see and taste. Photo / Stephen Barker: Barker Photography

The Wellington Food Show is later this month and the Horowhenua Chronicle has tickets as well as fantastic show bags to give away to lucky readers.

With an exceptional line-up including new masterclasses, new chefs and hot exhibitors, there’s all the ingredients for a great day out when The Food Show returns to Sky Stadium from August 30 to September 1.

Described as the ultimate event for foodies, this is the show to titillate tastebuds and satisfy the passion for all things delicious. A celebration of gastronomic proportions awaits, with hundreds of exhibitors offering the latest in niche new artisan food and drink; exclusive, show-only specials and the opportunity to sample and stock up on the best products available.

The new Hancocks Spirits Masterclasses include a Margarita Masterclass helping participants add a touch of Mexican flair to their cocktails, while the Gin & Cake High Tea will redefine how to spend future afternoons.

And for all the carnivores out there, there is a new Black Dog BBQ Masterclass. Masterclasses can be purchased online with entry tickets and are the perfect way to upskill and leave with extra knowledge to use in your own home.