Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

We Shall Remember Them: Armistice Day commemorated in Levin

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
The Levin cenotaph is adorned with wreaths and poppies following the Armistice Day commemoration on Monday, November 11. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A large crowd gathered at Levin’s cenotaph to commemorate the 106th anniversary of Armistice Day on Monday this week.

On November 11, 1918, an armistice between Germany and the Allied powers came into effect, ending World War I. The day has since been named Remembrance or Armistice Day.

In honour of the soldiers who fought in the war, the Horowhenua District Council and the local Returned and Services Associations held two Remembrance Day celebrations – one in Levin and the other in Foxton.

At the Levin event, Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden said the day was a reminder of all that was given by those who fought.

“Today is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made for our freedom. The First World War was a war that changed our history and the conflict claimed the lives of millions... We must not lose sight of history, the cost of war and the need for peace.”

A large crowd gathered at the Levin cenotaph for the Armistice Day commemorations on Monday, November 11. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Image 1 of 8: A large crowd gathered at the Levin cenotaph for the Armistice Day commemorations on Monday, November 11. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Representatives of the Levin RSA, Horowhenua District Council and local business and community groups placed wreaths at the cenotaph.

Bryce Harrison laid a wreath on behalf of the Royal New Zealand Artillery Association.

Bryce Harrison lays a wreath at the Levin cenotaph during the Armistice Day commemoration on behalf of the Royal New Zealand Artillery Association. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Harrison was at the service wearing his medals for his service in Vietnam.

“I come to the Armistice Day commemorations each year. I also attend the Anzac Day celebrations.”

Waiopehu College’s head students for 2025, Hunter Pakau and Darcey Issacs, then read out the In Flanders Fields poem, before the flags on the cenotaph were raised and lowered during a moment’s silence.

The ceremony ended with Horowhenua College Services Academy students performing a haka and Waiopehu College student executive and head of art Myah Snow singing the national anthem.

