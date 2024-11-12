The Levin cenotaph is adorned with wreaths and poppies following the Armistice Day commemoration on Monday, November 11. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A large crowd gathered at Levin’s cenotaph to commemorate the 106th anniversary of Armistice Day on Monday this week.

On November 11, 1918, an armistice between Germany and the Allied powers came into effect, ending World War I. The day has since been named Remembrance or Armistice Day.

In honour of the soldiers who fought in the war, the Horowhenua District Council and the local Returned and Services Associations held two Remembrance Day celebrations – one in Levin and the other in Foxton.

At the Levin event, Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden said the day was a reminder of all that was given by those who fought.

“Today is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made for our freedom. The First World War was a war that changed our history and the conflict claimed the lives of millions... We must not lose sight of history, the cost of war and the need for peace.”