“He left school in 1988 to apprentice with Ross Crowe Builders. After qualifying, Bishop established his own business and ever since has only worked for himself.”

Though a builder by trade, Wayne possesses a keen eye for design. Travelling to Wellington, he designed and constructed more than 100 apartments in the capital city. His first retirement village development, Rosewood Park on Queenwood Rd, Levin, showcased his appetite for multi-unit lifestyle housing.

“A dedicated member of the Salvation Army, Bishop serves on its corps council as part of the leadership team. He attributes his moral compass to the organisation. Alongside his wife, Bridget, they contributed to numerous initiatives. They partnered with the Salvation Army Social Housing (SASH) to build its social housing development in Levin that will shortly provide 52 family homes, a community hall, an outdoor community area including a children’s playground, basketball court and orchard,” Young said.

Bishop’s public service extends to his tenure as a four-term district councillor, starting from a byelection win in 2011 on a growth-oriented platform. He was a vocal advocate for the district’s economic development and growth. He was known for his vigorous advocacy, respect for process, meticulous preparation and global perspective, Bishop also served one term as deputy mayor.

The Wayne Bishop Group has achieved significant nationally recognised milestones, including being a Deloitte Fast 50 company and in 2024 was ranked the 10th busiest building company in the entire country. The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 200 staff, making it Levin’s third-largest employer. Speldhurst Country Estate is the company’s largest development to date, with 450 houses and more in the pipeline, including a new three-story, 144-serviced apartment block and 100 hospital beds, slated for completion by 2027.

“Bishop’s unpretentious demeanour, combined with his great vision and personable nature, has earned him widespread respect. His incredible generosity is often understated, reflecting his focus on community and development rather than personal accolades. Bishop’s bold decision to transform the derelict Kimberly Hospital site into Speldhurst Country Estate exemplifies his courage and long-term vision, achieving a 25-year plan in under 10 years” Young said.

Beyond Speldhurst, Bishop is upgrading Tatum Park into an events and wedding centre, featuring luxury accommodations and facilities to host 200-plus people. He currently has land and plans for 1000 more homes to go into the Horowhenua – it’s likely that number will grow!

The Wayne Bishop Group continues to expand, with divisions in landscaping, cleaning, plumbing, joinery, flooring, scaffolding, painting, design/architecture, transportable homes, frame and truss, structural steel, civils and more.

“His commitment to the building industry is evident in his support for other builders and the numerous apprentices he mentors. Bishop is the personification of self-confidence, vision, and belief in oneself. His journey from a local boy to a major developer underscores his significant contributions to Horowhenua, making him a true asset to the business and community members of the district,” Young said.