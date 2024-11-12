Wayne Bishop, Corey Kennett, Brendan Duffy, Mayor Bernie Wanden and Conrad Coom at the formal opening of Tatum Park on November 8, 2024. Photo / Jess Denise, Obvious

Wayne Bishop, Corey Kennett, Brendan Duffy, Mayor Bernie Wanden and Conrad Coom at the formal opening of Tatum Park on November 8, 2024. Photo / Jess Denise, Obvious

An estate originally built for the flamboyant “Squire of Manakau” Major Tatum and his wife Mrs Alice Tatum was officially relaunched on Friday to a large group of friends, stakeholders and tourism industry guests.

Tatum Park homestead in rural Horowhenua was renowned for its parties and events throughout the 1920s and ‘30s. Now the 17-hectare site, with its historic homestead, has relaunched as a significant conference, wedding and community venue.

The Tatum homestead pictured during the formal opening of Tatum Park on November 8, 2024. Photo / Jess Denise, Obvious

Wayne and Bridget Bishop own the property, and founder Wayne Bishop told guests the project represented a major commitment to the site and the region.

“With a place like this, with so much history, it feels more like you’re a custodian than an owner — and you’re preserving that for future generations.