Wayne and Bridget Bishop unveil revamped Tatum Park for events and community

2 mins to read
Wayne Bishop, Corey Kennett, Brendan Duffy, Mayor Bernie Wanden and Conrad Coom at the formal opening of Tatum Park on November 8, 2024. Photo / Jess Denise, Obvious

An estate originally built for the flamboyant “Squire of Manakau” Major Tatum and his wife Mrs Alice Tatum was officially relaunched on Friday to a large group of friends, stakeholders and tourism industry guests.

Tatum Park homestead in rural Horowhenua was renowned for its parties and events throughout the 1920s and ‘30s. Now the 17-hectare site, with its historic homestead, has relaunched as a significant conference, wedding and community venue.

The Tatum homestead pictured during the formal opening of Tatum Park on November 8, 2024. Photo / Jess Denise, Obvious
Wayne and Bridget Bishop own the property, and founder Wayne Bishop told guests the project represented a major commitment to the site and the region.

“With a place like this, with so much history, it feels more like you’re a custodian than an owner — and you’re preserving that for future generations.

“It’s important that everyone on the project has a shared vision as to its potential for it to come together.”

Tatum Park manager Catherine Hunt with Conrad Coom as the scout master at the formal opening of Tatum Park on November 8, 2024. Photo / Jess Denise, Obvious
The launch took guests through the renovated and redeveloped venue.

Guests were welcomed by an effervescent “Scout Master”, performed by actor Conrad Coom, as a nod to the location’s previous strong links with the scouting movement.

Guests then enjoyed drinks on the lawn with music by Lisa Tomlin, followed by dinner in the Jamboree restaurant in the new Pavilion event space before finishing the evening gathered around the historic Cooksey Campfire Circle, where thousands of scouts had gathered in past generations.

Wayne Bishop at the formal opening of Tatum Park on November 8, 2024. Photo / Jess Denise, Obvious
Some guests also stayed the night in newly built accommodation units on the property — giving them their first live test.

With a significant investment already made on the project and more to come, the development preserves the historic site while retaining an important cultural hub for a rapidly growing community.

Bishop hoped the community would make use of the space, whether for a wedding, conference, lunch in the restaurant or just to get out of the house for a few hours.

