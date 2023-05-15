Voyager 2022 media awards
Water spouts off Horowhenua coast bring back memories of last year’s Levin tornado

Horowhenua Chronicle
Readers supplied the Chronicle with photos of the waterspouts.

News of a possible tornado striking Himatangi and Foxton beaches on Monday morning about 10.30am had a few nerves rattled for a while.

However, it turned out these funnels pouring out of very dark clouds were just waterspouts, because none of them made landfall, and they moved upwards rather than downwards.

Waterspouts form along a mass of dark columns of cloud, they develop on the water surface and move upwards. They develop in fair weather. By the time it is visible it nears maturity. A tornado, which happens in bad weather, moves downward and wreaks havoc when it makes landfall.

A few people supplied the Chronicle with photos. The scare happened within days of the first anniversary of last year’s tornado that hit Levin, and generated $8.1 million in insurance claims.

Waterspout photo supplied by Tim Costley.
Water spout near Foxton. Supplied by HDC
Waterspout Foxton Beach by Rhoda Stephens
