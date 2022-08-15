Waiopehu College principal Mark Robinson is leaving town to take a post with the Ministry of Education in Lower Hutt.

The 54-year-old will take up a position at a Ministry of Education office in Lower Hutt, working alongside three other managers providing guidance and support to schools and students in the wider Wellington region.

His last day at Waiopehu College will be Friday, August 26. Deputy principal Guy Reichenbach will be acting principal for the remainder of the year, with a new principal expected to be appointed by the beginning of 2023.

Robinson, who had been deputy principal at Naenae College in Wellington for four years before arriving at Waiopehu College at the start of 2015, said he had "loved every minute".

But the MOE job was too good to turn down and provided an opportunity to be involved in the direction of New Zealand education, he said.

"I've always wanted to be a school principal, but this opportunity came up ... the chance to influence policy thinking and decision making that can have a positive impact at a level that will have an impact across the wider region is exciting," he said.

He said being a school principal was still the best job in the world and he wouldn't rule out a return to a role as a school principal one day.

"You have the opportunity to be involved and to have a positive influence on the lives of young people," he said.

"It's a vocation that you immerse yourself in and I love it, but the time is right to move on.

"Being a principal is all-consuming - I mean that in a positive way. You are not only looking after students' education, but you are also looking after their wellbeing - the hauora of students and staff - and their wider whānau.

Waiopehu College principal Mark Robinson wore hair, as opposed to shaving his at a school cancer fundraiser in 2020.

"It's a real privilege. There is a real connection of the heart and you always leave something of yourself behind.

"We're blessed with amazing staff. The next principal will love it. It's a fantastic school, a family school with family at heart."

Robinson said one thing he will remember is the relationships fostered with other secondary school principals in the region, like Grant Congdon at Horowhenua College and Matt Fraser at Manawatū College.

"Schools can work collaboratively for young people. It's not a competition - it's about building each other up," he said.

College principals Grant Congdon and Mark Robinson in a dance-off with then Horowhenua Mayor Brendan Duffy at Jandal Jam 2016.

Covid-19 lockdowns had provided challenges for all schools but Robinson said he was impressed with the ministry's response and support to schools through the pandemic.

Waiopehu College actually had some lockdown practice before the arrival of Covid, having closed for a few days due to a measles outbreak in 2016.

Robinson initially began his career as a music teacher, inspired to be involved in education by a former music teacher.

"Growing up I always wanted to go into teaching. I was heavily influenced by teachers," he said.

Music remains a passion. He played piano and saxophone and played in orchestral bands that provided live music to local theatre shows in recent years, like Grease and Jesus Christ Superstar. He was also a Rotarian.

Robinson said the Lunch in Schools programme introduced last year had made a significant impact on education.

Waiopehu College has employed people directly to prepare all their meals fresh onsite, and each class had a fridge with fruit and other healthy options like muesli bars.

He said the results were tangible.

"You are less settled when you are hungry. We hope it continues. It has made a huge difference," he said.

"It takes poverty off the table."