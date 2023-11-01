Wahine make it a clean sweep of premier Horowhenua-Kāpiti club rugby titles for Rahui

Action from the Horowhenua-Kāpiti club rugby final between Rahui and College Old Boys.

There must be something in the water in Ōtaki after their women’s team made it a clean sweep of Horowhenua-Kāpiti club rugby titles at the weekend, repeating a double its Rahui club last achieved in 2020.

The champion Rahui women’s team finished the season unbeaten, as had their male counterparts in winning their competition final earlier in the year. It was very nearly a Rahui trifecta as the senior reserve side were only beaten in their final by a last-minute sideline conversion.

It was a fitting result for Rahui Wāhine, who had been in sublime form all season.

The Rahui women's team made it a double for the club in winning the 2023 Horowhenua-Kapiti women's competition.

In three round-robin games against College Old Boys, Athletic and Foxton opposition, the Rahui Wāhine team scored a total of 200 points, while conceding just 12 points. They backed that up with a 98-0 semifinal win against Athletic.

However, the final itself at Levin Domain was a much more even contest. Rahui led College Old Boys 22-17 at halftime before eventually winning 42-29.

Rahui’s points in the final came from three tries to first five-eighths Kararaina Te Puni, two tries to left winger Manea Poa and a try apiece to fullback Jasmine Ratapu, centre Jade Paki and fullback Louisa Donnell, who added a conversion.

Rahui won the final at Levin Domain 42-29 after leading COB women 22-17 at halftime.

Their try-scorers in the semifinal were Louisa Donnell, Pounamu MacKay, Te Ata Rikihana, Jasmine Ratapu, Kararaina Te Puni, Wikitoria Doyle, Jade Paki, Kaia Pollock, Autumn Royalty and Kahurangi Sturmey, while Sturmey added one conversion and Mackay eight others.

Rahui Wāhine were coached this season by Mark Tooman and Slade Sturmey.

