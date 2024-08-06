Joyce, a dedicated advocate and passionate supporter of local theatre, meticulously constructed an extensive archive over the decades, from which we have drawn much of the source material for this exhibition.

The Levin Little Theatre, a beloved local institution, has a history that spans almost 90 years. Its roots begin with the Levin Repertory and Playreading Society, formed in 1935, which went into hiatus between 1940 due to World War II and reformed in 1943.

It officially became the Levin Little Theatre Society in 1949. The Weraroa Rd theatre opened in 1955 and has remained there for almost 70 years, serving as an ever-expanding hive of local theatre, performance, and community.

For many years, the society has presented three major productions a year. In doing so, it has been a local nurturing ground for the stage arts, giving many people in our Horowhenua community the opportunity to learn and participate in the craft of theatre, in all its aspects.

I myself was an Inger Perkins / Catherine Inger School of Dance girl in my youth, and performing at the Little Theatre was always the highlight of the year. I have many fond memories of the excitement and rush of rehearsals and shows… waiting in the wings, getting ready backstage, and the feeling of the curtains opening on show night. Magic.

While many have trod the boards or helped backstage, even more have enjoyed the entertainment and joy of a live show, experiencing the enrichment of culture and the arts. Comedy, drama, musicals, plays, dance recitals, pantomimes, as well as opportunities to experience theatre companies from afar, they’ve all been shared from the Levin Little Theatre stage.

This exhibition is a celebration of the enduring history of the Levin Little Theatre Society, the many people who have contributed over the years, and its ongoing legacy in our community.

Thank you to Yvonne and the members of the society who helped us put this together, and, of course, a big thank you to Joyce for her years of dedication, passion and service, and for creating such a beautiful archive.­­­­­­

Top 10 books

What’s new in Biographies

Loving my lying, dying, cheating husband by Kerstin Pilz

Excommunicated: a multi-generational story of leaving the Exclusive Brethren by Craig Hoyle

Cleopatra, Queen of the Nile by Dominic Sandbrook

Leslie f***ing Jones: a memoir by Leslie Jones

Sure, I’ll join your cult: a memoir of mental illness and the quest to belong anywhere by Maria Bamford

Gin & phonics: my journey through middle-class motherhood (via the occasional pub) by Clara Batten

The wisest fool: the lavish life of James VI and I by Steven Veerapen

Phew, eh readers?: The life and writing of Tom Hibbert by Tom Hibbert

The weight of beautiful by Jackie Goldschneider

Everything / nothing / someone by Alice Carriere

Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery: Decades of Drama: A Walk Through Levin Little Theatre’s History – August 1 to August 31.

Decades of Drama is a look into the history of the Levin Little Theatre over the years, as seen through the archives of the Levin Little Theatre, and Society Patron Joyce Corrin (M.N.N.NM.) This exhibition is a celebration of the enduring history of the Levin Little Theatre Society, the many people who have contributed over the years, and its ongoing legacy in our community.

Te Awahou Nuiewe Stroom Māpuna Kabinet Gallery: Te Kuranui a Matariki, Hopukia te whetū rere from Te Taitoa Māori o Te Awahou Trust – August 1 to August 31.

This exhibition features exquisite artworks crafted from stone, pounamu, whalebone, native woods, and digital design, all inspired by Matariki and her six children. Curated by master carver Heemi Te Peeti, it showcases the talents of his students: Paora Kereama, Shaun Hemmingsen, Karanama Peita Gregory, and Le Bon Wilson. Join us on Thursdays as the Māpuna Kabinet Gallery transforms into a live workshop, where artists will carve and add new taonga to the exhibition over the coming months.

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Thursday, 1­2.30pm – 3.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday, August 9:

Friday live concert, performer: Rhondda Tyler, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Monday, August 12:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital learning class: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Tuesday, August 13:

Discovering family history, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 1pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 1.30pm

Really Alive Poets, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Wednesday, August 14:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Better Digital Futures: Engaging Online, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Thursday, August 15:

Sewing workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Digital drop-ins session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 4pm