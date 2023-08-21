Metlink says there are bus replacements for all lines. Photo / Wairarapa Times-Age

Off-peak rail passengers in the Wellington region will face longer travel times as buses replace trains from 9am to 3pm on Thursday, August 24.

Unionised members of Metlink rail operator Transdev will be attending their annual union meeting on this day, affecting the Hutt Valley, Melling, Johnsonville and Kāpiti lines.

Trains on the Wairarapa Line will be bus-replaced until 4.25pm due to planned maintenance.

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says off-peak rail passengers travelling on August 24 should “allow extra time for their journeys”.

“Metlink fully supports union members attending this important meeting. While it takes place, we’d be grateful for our passengers’ patience and understanding.”

“We will keep customers updated through our website, mobile phone app and social media channels.” Gain adds.

Pink bus replacement posters will also be displayed at train stations. For more information, travellers can call Metlink on 0800 801 700.

Know before you go and keep up to date via the Metlink app and the Metlink website.