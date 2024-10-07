The 14-week course runs through until the first week of December and covers everything from manual excavation to operating small machinery and safety practices on a work site. Seng said UCOL is working alongside the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs to match students with employment opportunities.

“They’ve helped with enrolments, connected us with local employers, and gauged interest in hiring our students. We are preparing our young people to step into sustainable jobs in a competitive market.”

Engineering and Applied Technologies executive dean Danny Reilley said the programme will help prepare workers for the industry.

“Our team have been working with stakeholders, and from their perspective, they will need more trained workers. This course teaches the basics of infrastructure, including communication as part of a team, health and safety, and excavation skills. It’s preparing them for real-world experience.”

The course started with a two-day workshop with Downer at Manfield.

“Downer had 10 staff there working with our ākonga, teaching them everything from traffic management to excavator operation. They even got hands-on experience with equipment worth $150,000. The investment Downer made in our students was amazing. By offering students hands-on learning and the chance to connect with industry leaders, the programme equips them with skills and an opportunity to secure employment and be part of a transformative project that will benefit the community.”

He said given the success of the pilot programme, there are plans to run the course again.

“We’ve had such a great group of young people taking part, and we’re already planning to run another course early next year, as the demand for trained workers will only increase as the five-year build progresses.”







