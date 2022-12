The crash happened on November 19 at 9pm.

The crash happened on November 19 at 9pm.

Two people have died and four others were injured in a crash on State Highway 57, Koputaroa last night.

Emergency services responded to reports of the two-vehicle crash, approximately 5km north of Levin, at around 9.45pm.

Two people died at the scene, one person was flown to hospital with serious injuries, and three others received minor injuries.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.