Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Toot for Tucker helps fill the shelves of Foxton food bank

3 minutes to read

Foxton's Toot for Tucker volunteers.

Horowhenua Chronicle
By: Jennie Gutry

The rain held off just long enough for the annual Toot for Tucker appeal in Foxton on November 25.

The event, organised by New World and Property Brokers in Foxton, collected a record amount

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.