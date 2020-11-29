Toot for Tucker helps fill the shelves of Foxton food bank

Foxton's Toot for Tucker volunteers.

The rain held off just long enough for the annual Toot for Tucker appeal in Foxton on November 25.

The event, organised by New World and Property Brokers in Foxton, collected a record amount of non-perishable food and drink for the Foxton Food Bank.

Jo Davenport from Property Brokers saw a similar event in the South Island and thought it would be good for the Foxton community. Now in its third year, she says people have got more used to the idea.

Paul Dodge, Tony Eade and Brenden Johnstone at Foxton Beach Fire Station.

"The first year we were driving around and tooting our car horns. People were coming out and telling us to be quiet, not realising what the tooting was for."

To make more of an impact, the next year the local volunteer fire brigades drove their fire trucks around, with their lights on and sirens sounding intermittently, ahead of the volunteer collectors. Foxton and Foxton Beach volunteer firefighters again took their trucks on the road this year, tooting loudly.

Staff from Property Brokers and New World delivered paper collection bags to houses in Foxton and Foxton Beach ahead of the collection. Ten vehicles and around 30 volunteers collected the bumper haul of food in just over an hour.

Barbara O'Dea from the Foxton Food Bank says this appeal really helps get Christmas parcels to those in need.

Barbara's mother Priscilla O'Dea, started the Foxton Food Bank in conjunction with Saint Vincent de Paul, over 30 years ago and until Covid-19 lockdown worked weekly distributing parcels of pantry staples to Foxton households.

Barbara has now taken over from her mother and works with Tim Murray of the Salvation Army to either deliver the parcels to homes or via WINZ. The need for support has increased.

"At the start of lockdown, we distributed over 120 parcels."

The food bank was supported by a grant of $5000 from MSD at this time.

Brenden Johnstone with one of the food donors on route during Toot for Ticker in Foxton.

Tony Eade, deputy chief fire officer of Foxton Beach volunteer fire brigade, said they enjoy helping with the appeal.

"It is good to be able to help the community by just getting out here in our truck and making some noise."

The fire trucks attract children particularly who were running out their houses to wave to the firefighters.

Property Brokers put on a sausage sizzle for the volunteers after the collection. Donations continued to be delivered to their offices over the next couple of days from those who missed the collectors on Wednesday.

For more information about the Foxton Food Bank contact Foxton Salvation Army on 06 363 8669