An artwork on display at Te Awahau Nieuwe Stroom's latest exhibition. Photo / Bruce Falloon

An art exhibition in Foxton attracted a large gathering of artists and art buffs, with more than 120 people attending the opening of the latest exhibition at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, called “To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere”.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom facility manager Liz Tomescu said the exhibition attracted some heavy hitters of the art world, including some who travelled from Christchurch, which only enhanced the community centre’s reputation as a medium for the arts.

The exhibition, featuring works of many local artists who belong to the Te Awahou Collective, a group of 14 local artists, provides spiritual interpretation of work by the late Dr Cliff Whiting, an internationally renowned artist, esteemed teacher and practitioner of Māori arts.

The art collective behind To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. Photo / Bruce Falloon

Under the guidance of Albert McCarthy, the Te Awahou Collective came together for a two-month art exhibition showcasing their interpretations of his mahi, including Whiting’s son Gary, who was there with members of his whānau and spoke at the opening.

Varied styles, techniques, disciplines and backgrounds - painting, sculpture, carving, weaving, photography, illustration and digital - have been assembled for this special showing of the local artists and their unique works.

Dr Cliff Whiting made an outstanding contribution to New Zealand arts and culture over a career spanning more than 50 years in the fields of art education, art administration, marae building and renovation. He was also the mastermind behind the traditional and contemporary marae Rongomaraeroa at Te Papa Tongarewa.

Artists featured in the unique exhibition include Albert McCarthy, Gary Whiting, Meredith Marsone, Steve Leurink, Jenn Tonumaipe’a Farrell-Taylor, Phillip Andrews, Miho Tsumakura, Tracy Underwood, Sherilyn Vilela, Walter James Kupa, Warwick Smith, Matty Green, Leala Faleseuga, Wouna le Roux and John Bradley.

To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere will remain on show at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom until March 22.