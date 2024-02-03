Freddy Sayer and Pierre Lange-Gerard are The Pretty Boys.

A couple of “pretty boys” with top billing at the Levin Folk Music Club on Friday night first started playing at primary school together more than a decade ago.

Freddy Sayer and Pierre Lange-Gerard have been playing music together since Pierre arrived from France at age 7.

It all started when they joined a band programme, and joining drama production at the encouragement of a teacher at their school. A few years later at the invitation of resident Ruth Pretty, they started busking to raise money for a drama school trip — hence their stage name.

By now well known as The Pretty Boys, the duo carried on busking and raised money for all sorts of things including another school trip, while also raising $3000 for the After School Music Programme in Ōtaki.

The Pretty Boys were sought after to play gigs around town and were invited to be the regular act to entertain guests at Ruth Pretty’s Christmas Class Feasts every year.

They also continue to busk, saving up for instruments, their first homes, and cars for when they get their driver’s licences.

Freddy Sayer and Pierre Lange-Gerard are The Pretty Boys.

Freddy and Pierre are also part of a senior four-piece school band at Ōtaki College called Powercut, and won the Manawatū 2023 regional final at the Smokefree Rockquest competition, ranked in the top 30 out of 900 acts in the country.

They both play various instruments, with Freddy primarily choosing keys and ukulele, and Pierre playing guitar for The Pretty Boys ensemble. They sing and harmonise incredibly well, singing lead and backing each other vocally, and were said to sound much older and sing with a maturity that belied their youth.

The evening on February 9 begins at 7.30 with the blackboard of community performers. Supper will follow, with the guests appearing after supper. Entry is $7 for members, $12 for non-members and $3 for students.

The Levin Folk Music Club venue is the Scottish Society Hall in Bartholomew Rd.



