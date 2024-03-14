Horowhenua Libraries can help you catch up with the digital revolution.

By Leala Faleseuga, Digital Inclusion Co-ordinator, Horowhenua Libraries

The importance of digital equity and inclusion cannot be overstated in this bold new world of ours. We live in a rapidly changing era, in which the digital realm intertwines with our daily lives, sometimes as a slow creep, other times in dramatic and life-changing ways. As we motor towards the next progress, next technological leap, next impossible horizon, there is always potential for people to be left behind. This is the reality of digital exclusion, and it has a negative impact on the society we live in.

As the digital inclusion librarian, the pursuit of digital equity and resilience in our community is one of my passions and drivers. Libraries have always been at the forefront of this area, through the programming and initiatives we offer that bolster digital literacy. In a world where the internet is both a blessing and a potential curse, digital literacy becomes the great equaliser.

Here at Libraries Horowhenua, we offer several initiatives including a year-round digital learning programme. This is a programme of free classes and workshops that cover a plethora of topics and give our patrons the opportunity to upskill, learn and grow. One of our most popular and pertinent classes is our ‘Staying Safe Online’ workshop, designed to equip you with the core skills you need to be scam savvy, so you won’t be caught out.

Scams, like chameleons, adapt and evolve, becoming increasingly sophisticated and elusive. From phishing emails tempting you with imaginary riches to cunning imitations of trusted websites, the arsenal of online scams is expanding. The rising tide of cyber threats demands a vigilant community armed with knowledge. This is precisely where online safety classes emerge as our digital superheroes.

Our digital learning programme runs in line with the school terms, and each term we have the Staying Safe Online workshop on offer. Other courses on offer include everything from using our eLibrary, to Intro to AI, to the Better Digital Futures pathways. Keep an eye out next term for our new course exploring the basics of family research.

Want to know more, or to enrol? You can pick up the digital learning booklet from one of our locations, check out our website, or keep an eye on the What’s On section of the Library Notes in the paper. Alternatively you can find our classes on www.steppingup.nz or request more information by emailing info@horowhenua.govt.nz, or by coming on in and asking for me! All our digital learning classes are free and open to anyone.

So remember, your local library is at the ready, eager to equip you with the tools needed to navigate this new digital world. Let’s embrace the knowledge offered, and learn together, fortifying ourselves against the rising tide of cyber threats. Together, we can build a safer, more resilient digital future. Happy learning!





Top 10 books

Rental Fiction

Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gilliand

The Hollow Sea by Annie Kirby

Miss Matched by Wendy Million

The Cherrywood Murders by Penny Blackwell

Peace on the Western Front by Mattia Signorini

Showstopper by Peter Lovesey

The Cage by Quintin Jardine

Children of the Sun by Beth Lewis

The Dead Don’t Speak by Claire Askew

The Fake Wife by Sharon Bolton





Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery presents Books by Jim Hunter – March 1 to March 27, 2024.

Retired woodworker and artist Jim Hunter showcases his love of books and the history of printing. Some pieces are historical and others are tongue-in-cheek renditions of the use of recycled books.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Gallery: To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere – January 27 to March 22, 2024.

This brilliant and thought-provoking show by Te Awahou Collective is an interpretation of the work by the late Dr Cliff Whiting, an internationally renowned artist, esteemed teacher and practitioner of Māori arts. Under the guidance of Albert McCarthy, the Te Awahou Collective - a group of 14 local artists - come together for a two-month art exhibition showcasing their talents. Varied styles, techniques, disciplines and backgrounds (painting, sculpture, carving, weaving, photography, illustration and digital) have been assembled for this special showing of the local artists and their unique works.





What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10am - 12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10am – 12.30pm and 1pm - 3pm

Saturday 10am – 12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.





Friday March 15:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm





Sunday March 17:

Jazz Jam, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm





Monday 18 March:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30pm

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G. Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Meditation Class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital Learning: Online Safety, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Digital Drop-in Session, Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3.30pm





Tuesday March 19:

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30pm – 1.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm





Wednesday March 20:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Sewing Workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am – 12pm

AGM for the Friends of the Horowhenua Libraries, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am, all welcome

Digital Learning: Engaging Online, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5





Thursday March 21:

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Digital Learning: eLibrary Discovery session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm