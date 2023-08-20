Thamsyn Newton is looking forward to being part of the Central Hinds.

Four new faces, including a richly experienced White Ferns cap moving to CD, form part of an exciting Central Hinds contracted player roster for the 2023/24 season.

Thamsyn Newton’s transfer from Wellington Blaze, announced today, is a big acquisition for the Hinds, and will help offset the loss of Jess Watkin’s experience — with former captain Watkin having meanwhile resettled in Northern Districts after a decade-long Central career.

Newton brings with her a powerhouse CV: 107 List A one-dayers, including 10 White Ferns ODIs, and 115 T20s, including 15 T20 Internationals and 14 Women’s Big Bash appearances for the Perth Scorchers.

As well as offering handy pace and adaptable, aggressive batting, the right-hander possesses one of the most dangerous throwing arms in the female game and was instrumental in helping the Blaze win the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield national title last summer.

She debuted for the White Ferns in 2015/16 back when she was a Canterbury rookie and went on to a stellar Blaze career where she won multiple Domestic titles.

Thamsyn Newton playing for the Blaze in 2020. Photo / Photosport

While Wellington will always hold a special place in Newton’s heart, she’s now very much looking forward to the stimulation of a fresh environment at Central Districts. She was even born in the region — in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast (part of the Horowhenua-Kāpiti District Association).

Moving to Hawke’s Bay at this point in time makes sense on several levels, Newton said.

“My partner is based in Waimārama so I was already spending a lot of time in Hawke’s Bay over the winters — and with CD’s new, centralised training hub opening at Mitre 10 Park in Hastings, it made the thoughts of a fulltime move here even more attractive. CD had indicated they were interested in talking to me, so we took it from there.

“I really enjoyed my years at Wellington, and I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities I had with the Blaze and the resources Cricket Wellington invested in the team, but my circumstances have just changed, and I guess the new opportunities here in CD just helped make the decision easier.”

Central Districts manager high performance Dave Meiring said it was really exciting to welcome a player of Newton’s class and experience into the Hinds squad.

“Thamsyn’s record at domestic level speaks for itself, and we feel we can support her desires to once again represent the White Ferns,” said Meiring.

“She also has the perfect skillset to complement the younger players we have coming through in CD - and we know that Thamsyn’s experience at domestic and international level will help lift the overall standards within our group.”

NZC-contracted White Ferns Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair will also represent the Central Hinds when not on international duty.

The Hinds’ season begins at home in Palmerston North on Saturday, November and Sunday, November 18 and 19, with the first two rounds of the free admission national Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. New season schedules can be found at www.cdcricket.co.nz

CENTRAL HINDS 2023/24 CONTRACTED PLAYERS:

Aniela Apperley (pronunciation: Annie - ella) — Hawke’s Bay — uncapped, first contract

Georgia Atkinson — Wairarapa

Ocean Bartlett — Wairarapa

Flora Devonshire — Hawke’s Bay — first contract

Natalie Dodd — Taranaki

Kate Gaging — Nelson

Claudia Green — Nelson

Mikaela Greig — Manawatū

Melissa Hansen — Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar — Manawatū

Emma McLeod — Wairarapa — first contract

Rosemary Mair — Hawke’s Bay — NZC White Ferns contracted player

Thamsyn Newton — Hawke’s Bay — uncapped for Central Hinds, first Hinds contract, ex-Wellington Blaze

Kerry Tomlinson — Hawke’s Bay

Hannah Rowe — Manawatū — NZC White Ferns contracted player