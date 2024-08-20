Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Temporary speed restrictions for State Highway 1 from Levin to Foxton

Horowhenua Chronicle
Quick Read
Motorists can expect delays of about five minutes on State Highway 1 between the Oturoa Rd and northern Kōputaroa Rd intersections over the next three weeks.

Motorists can expect delays of about five minutes on State Highway 1 between the Oturoa Rd and northern Kōputaroa Rd intersections over the next three weeks.

Work begins next Monday to widen a section of road on State Highway 1 between Levin and Foxton.

The road widening is taking place to get the stretch of state highway between the Oturoa Rd and northern Kōputaroa Rd intersections ready for flexible median barriers.

The barriers will be installed next year as part of the Levin to Foxton safety improvements work.

While crews are widening the road a temporary speed restriction of 30km/h will be in place. This will begin on Monday, August 26.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place from September 2 and will run for three consecutive weeks, between Mondays and Fridays, 7am to 5pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Outside those hours, the stop/go traffic management will be removed, but the lower speed limit will remain in place.

Delays are expected to be less than five minutes.

The work is part of the SH1 Levin to Foxton safety improvements project, which includes a new roundabout at the intersection of SH1 and Waitārere Beach Rd, stretches of painted wide centreline, roadside and median barriers and new turnaround facilities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Construction of these SH1 improvements is being completed in stages, with them all due to be completed by mid-2027.

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle