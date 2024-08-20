Motorists can expect delays of about five minutes on State Highway 1 between the Oturoa Rd and northern Kōputaroa Rd intersections over the next three weeks.

Work begins next Monday to widen a section of road on State Highway 1 between Levin and Foxton.

The road widening is taking place to get the stretch of state highway between the Oturoa Rd and northern Kōputaroa Rd intersections ready for flexible median barriers.

The barriers will be installed next year as part of the Levin to Foxton safety improvements work.

While crews are widening the road a temporary speed restriction of 30km/h will be in place. This will begin on Monday, August 26.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place from September 2 and will run for three consecutive weeks, between Mondays and Fridays, 7am to 5pm.