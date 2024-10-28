Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Te Whenua Group secures $70,000 to launch He Whare Tōnui pilot for Māori home ownership

Ilona Hanne
By
News director Lower North Island communities·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Kaiwhakahaere mahi pakihi/business general manager Piri Hira Tukapu and financial wellbeing coach Cat Rikihana.

Kaiwhakahaere mahi pakihi/business general manager Piri Hira Tukapu and financial wellbeing coach Cat Rikihana.

A programme aimed at empowering people with financial education in readiness for home ownership has received a financial boost from a charitable trust.

Booster Foundation, a charitable trust created and funded by Booster Financial Services, has given $70,000 of funding to the Levin-based Te Whenua Group to help develop its He Whare Tōnui pilot programme.

Māori people are disproportionately affected by housing instability, with a significant portion moving frequently due to rental circumstances – something Te Whenua Group aims to change, addressing these disparities by providing a stable foundation for home ownership.

The He Whare Tōnui pilot programme will empower participants with financial education and home ownership skills within a tikanga Māori framework, and the funding from Booster Foundation will help get the programme going, said Te Whenua Group kaiwhakahaere matua/founder Kushla Okano.

Okano said feedback shows there is demand for the programme, set to launch later this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Our collaboration with the Booster Foundation is a significant leap towards realising our vision of empowering our communities. By intertwining financial literacy with te ao Māori values, we’re not just educating; we’re nurturing a financially savvy generation rooted in their cultural identity. So, this programme is more than a pathway to home ownership – it’s a journey towards securing a legacy of wealth and resilience for future generations.”

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle