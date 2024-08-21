Speaking of small towns, this is where these mysteries are usually set. Quaint village community vibes where everybody knows everybody. I’m sure many Kiwis love a cosy because we can relate to the goings-on of small-town life. Our ‘Miss Marple’ will follow clues and despatch numerous red herrings, no doubt with the help of their very likable sidekick.

The wonderful thing about a cosy mystery is that you know what you are getting into: there are goodies, baddies and lovable characters. There will be twists and turns, but the mystery will always be solved in the end, leaving our sleuth to head home to their one-bedroom apartment, feed their cat and fall asleep in a chair by the fire.

If you love suspense with graphic details and spine-tingling storylines, a cosy may not be for you—although I definitely think there’s room for both. Keep your eyes peeled for the hat and magnifying glass sticker on our mystery titles at our libraries.

Decades of Drama: A Walk Through Levin Little Theatre's History – August 1 to August 31.

Decades of Drama is a look into the history of the Levin Little Theatre over the years, as seen through the archives of the Levin Little Theatre, and Society Patron Joyce Corrin (M.N.N.NM.) This exhibition is a celebration of the enduring history of the Levin Little Theatre Society, the many people who have contributed over the years, and its ongoing legacy in our community.

Te Kuranui a Matariki, Hopukia te whetū rere from Te Taitoa Māori o Te Awahou Trust – August 1 to August 31.

This exhibition features exquisite artworks crafted from stone, pounamu, whalebone, native woods, and digital design, all inspired by Matariki and her six children. Curated by master carver Heemi Te Peeti, it showcases the talents of his students: Paora Kereama, Shaun Hemmingsen, Karanama Peita Gregory, and Le Bon Wilson. Join us on Thursdays as the Māpuna Kabinet Gallery transforms into a live workshop, where artists will carve and add new taonga to the exhibition over the coming months.

