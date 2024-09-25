Advertisement
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Levin Library: Unexpected finds on the library shelves

6 mins to read
From books about ants to chasing storms, there is lots to explore in the Science and Technology section of the library, says Kiri Pepene
Kiri Pepene is the library information research and local history team lead.

OPINION

I am a creature of habit in many things that I do, which is fine, but sometimes you need to change it up a bit or challenge yourself. My reading is predictable; I read what I am interested in and what is familiar: gardening, cooking, history and biographies. So last week, I set myself a challenge and decided to explore a section of the library that I had no interest in, to see what I could find to read. The chosen section was Science and Technology. The thought of all that intelligent reading material in there scared me, but I was brave and then found myself surprised that there were books in there that caught my eye.

Ants! They are everywhere, and I will admit I have been quietly fascinated by them. But now, after reading Empire of Ants by Susanne Foitzik, I am in total awe of this little creature. Looking at the hidden world of the ant reveals that they have developed such a complex society and adapted to different habitats, using nature to their advantage. Even though the book is scientific, it is written in a way that it reads like a thrilling fiction. Discover the mysteries of the ant’s nest and what goes on in there, far from the human eye. Did you know they raise livestock and even farm honeydew? The book highlights the destruction that different species of ants can do in a new environment. Settlements of ants on Christmas Island are causing mass destruction and having devastating effects on the Christmas Island crab. In America the fire ant is causing mayhem on golf courses; thousands of people are admitted to hospital every year as they come across them while playing a game of golf. I could go on and on about this wonderful book, and I encourage you to have a read.

I love a good storm and was drawn towards The Man Who Caught the Storm by Brantley Hargrove. Tim Samaras was a true storm chaser. I personally don’t know whether to be in awe of people like Tim or think that they are just really stupid. However, reading about his career and the knowledge he and his team gathered to understand tornadoes was groundbreaking research. Tim tracked over 125 tornadoes, and it was the last one that ultimately ended his life. That tornado was one of the widest ever recorded and left a trail of immense destruction.

I have never enjoyed maths, so I was surprised to find a book in that section I wanted to read. My Remarkable Journey by Katherine Johnson tells the story of a young West Virginia girl who ended up being one of the best human computers at Nasa. She was an incredibly intelligent and determined woman who became a vital part of the Space Race. Her story inspired the movie Hidden Figures, and after reading this, I will be watching the film. A truly inspiring story.

So challenge yourself and explore another section of the library, and like me, you just might find some great reads.

What’s new in Large Print:

Chasing a Highland Dream by Lisa Hobman

The Perfect Parents by J.A. Baker

Sword of Vengeance by Peter Gibbons

Everyone on this Train is a Suspect by Benjamin Stevenson

Unruly by David Mitchell

A French Adventure by Jennifer Bohnet

Murder in the Library by Anita Davison

A New Dawn over Mulberry Lane by Rosie Clarke

A Discovery in the Cotswolds by Rebecca Tope

Exhibitions:

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents: From Struggle to Strength – Portraits & Stories of Refugee Students – 4 September to 30 September 2024.

From Struggle to Strength highlights the journeys of six former-refugee college students from Colombia now living in Levin, New Zealand. Curated by Mariana Waculicz with the Ministry of Education, this exhibition features powerful photography and personal stories of resilience and growth. Discover how education has shaped their paths and gain insight into the challenges faced by refugee students. Special thanks to The Big Picture for its support in printing this exhibition. Learn more about the curator at eyelandphotography.com.

What’s On:

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10am -12.30pm

Thursday, 1­2.30pm – 3pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday, September 27:

Friday Live Concert, Performer: Paul Vernon, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Monday, September 30:

Pop Up Meet Street, Bush Street Café, 5 Bush St Levin, 10am – 12pm

Spring School Holiday Programme: Decorate the Library, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am – 12pm,

Decorate the Library, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Decorate the Library, Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3.30pm Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Tuesday, October 1:

Spring School Holiday Programme: Lego Masters, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am – 12pm

Robot Battle, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Clay, Lego, Watercolour, Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 1.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Wednesday, October 2:

Friends of Horowhenua Libraries Morning Tea, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Spring School Holiday Programme: Creative Clay, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am – 12pm

Creative Clay, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Clay, Lego, Watercolour, Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Better Digital Futures: Social Networking, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Teen Book Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Page Turners Kōrero Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Thursday, October 3:

Spring School Holiday Programme: Big Kids Quiz, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am – 12pm

Frog on a lily Pad Craft, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10.30am – 12pm

Clay, Lego, Watercolour, Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Tea & Tales, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am – 11.30am

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

