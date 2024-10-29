I often tell people that if their ancestor was particularly prominent — a pillar of the community — they’re usually easier to find. And, interestingly, the same is true for those who got into mischief. But for many who led ordinary, quiet lives, it can sometimes be more challenging to trace their steps.
So, if you are new to this, where do you start? One place is the Heritage Room at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-po, where the wonderful volunteers will be able to help you start your journey or knock down some of your brick walls. Every Friday, I am in the Heritage Room at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton and am more than happy to help with your research.
If you’re just starting out, you may want to join our Discovering Family History workshops. These provide an introduction to the basics of family research, where you’ll learn useful tips and tricks to help you find those elusive family members.
The first session is All About Ancestry, where we’ll focus on understanding DNA results and what they really mean. Kevin Miles, from the Horowhenua Family History Group, will be leading this session, and he’s fantastic.
After that, I’ll be running the next three sessions, where we’ll dive into the basics of researching Births, Deaths, and Marriages, explore Papers Past, and look at other valuable resources available to help with your family history journey. For more details, visit our website.
Exhibitions
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents: Levin Pottery Club – November 1 to November 29 2024.
The Horowhenua Potters invite you to explore a vibrant display of creativity, featuring work by both new and experienced local artists.
This diverse collection includes hand-built and wheel-thrown pottery, along with sculptural pieces. Based in the picturesque Thompson House grounds, our welcoming club encourages everyone to try their hand at pottery — no experience necessary.
