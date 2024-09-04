At the start of the section, we have books about the craft of writing for all situations, books on reading, things like getting your work published, speech craft and debating, and collections of writings such as funeral readings, quotes, or famous letters. I see it as the place you go if you want to learn about ‘doing’ literature, how to write it, read it, enjoy it, use it. Try The Art of Creative Writing by Lajos Egri (808.3), TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking by Chris Anderson (808.51) or I Never Metaphor I Didn’t Like by Dr. Mandy Grothe (808).

Essay collections run right throughout the 800s, sharp minds laid bare on the page in bite-sized brilliance, a genre I would recommend. Try A Memoir of My Former Self by Hilary Mantel (828.92) or Burning Questions by Margaret Atwood (818.54). The aforementioned poetry section is in the 821s, vibrant and full of beautiful word-craft for all occasions. Try A Liminal Gathering: Elixir & Star Grief Almanac edited by Iona Winter (821).

You want plays? There’s plays. Of course, the usual suspects are there, lots of Shakespeare, but there’s also contemporary scripts, and those from Aotearoa. Try Waiora by Hone Kouka (822) or Before The Birds / The River by Angie Farrow (822.2).

Collections of all sorts lie after this, more essays, some short stories, speeches, anthologies, letters. I loosely describe some of it as writers writing about writing, writers writing about themselves, people writing about writers and their writing, all great stuff. Try Ithaca by Alie Benge (824.3) or Mapping Middle-Earth by Anahit Behrooz (823.912).

Looking for Dog, Wal’ and Aunt Dolly? Footrot Flat’s is in the 827s alongside the other humour and satire books. The end of the section rounds out with an array of interesting reads, including local authors (try Karori Confidential by Leal McFall at 828) and international and translated works like Virgula by Sasja Janssen (839.3), originally published in Dutch.

Give the 800s a try next time.

Top Ten Books:

What’s new in:

Notes on torn paper: Manawatū Writers’ Hub anthology by the Manawatū Writer’s Hub

Katūīvei: contemporary Pasifika poetry from Aotearoa New Zealand by Massey University Press

Town by Madeleine Slavick

Poetry unbound: 50 poems to open your world by Padraig Ó Tuama

Poetry Aotearoa yearbook 2024 by Massey University Press

You are a story: a creative writing guide to find your voice and speak your own truth by Laura Dockrill

Inside story: creative writing for students by Sue Lawson

Taiohi inside: from the incarcerated rangatahi of Mt Eden Corrections Facility by Youth Arts NZ

Plastic by Stacey Teague

Like Love by: Essays and conversations by Maggie Nelson

Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents: From Struggle to Strength – Portraits & Stories of Refugee Students – September 4 to September 30, 2024.

From Struggle to Strength highlights the journeys of six former-refugee college students from Colombia now living in Levin, New Zealand. Curated by Mariana Waculicz with the Ministry of Education, this exhibition features powerful photography and personal stories of resilience and growth. Discover how education has shaped their paths and gain insight into the challenges faced by refugee students. Special thanks to The Big Picture for their support in printing this exhibition. Learn more about the curator at eyelandphotography.com.

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10.00am -12.30pm

Thursday, 1­2.30pm – 3.00pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday September 6:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Saturday September 7:

Speed Puzzling, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 4pm

Monday September 9:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital Learning Class: Introduction to AI, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Tuesday September 10:

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 1.30pm

Really Alive Poets, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Wednesday September 11:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Better Digital Futures: Social Networking, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Thursday September 12:

Digital Drop-Ins Session, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Digital Learning: eLibrary Discovery Session, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 1.30pm – 3.30pm



